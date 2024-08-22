Reason For Location Of Egyptian Pyramids In Desert Determined
Date
8/22/2024 3:10:24 PM
The Nile is a river that plays a special role in the life of
Africa. Since ancient times, this river has been widely used for
navigation and irrigation. It is known that even the material for
the construction of the famous pyramids was brought through this
river. But how did it happen that the pyramids are located in the
desert, less than 5 kilometers from the Nile,
Azernews reports.
Thanks to satellite images, it became clear that the pyramids
were once located on the banks of the Nile. The arm of the river
passing by the pyramids dried up many centuries ago. This
tributary, called the Akhramat, was 64 kilometers long and was
abundant. At least 31 pyramids were built on this branch. The
famous pyramids of Giza are also located in the area.
The scientists who compiled the paleohydrological map of the
region came to the conclusion that the reduction of water sources
led to the drying up of the tributaries of the Nile.
For this reason, the construction sites of the pyramids in
Ancient Egypt varied depending on the dynasty. Currently, almost
all the pyramids are located in the desert. However, at the time of
construction, the pyramids were located at a distance of 1
kilometer from the shore.
