Toradex Announces The Launch Of The Aquila Imx95 Som

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 22 August 2024, Horw, Switzerland: Toradex, a global leader in embedded computing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the Aquila iMX95 System on Module (SoM), the second in our new and powerful Aquila family of SoMs.



Toradex, recognized as an NXP Platinum partner and the exclusive Alpha program partner for the i.MX 95 SoC, is already the i.MX 95 Verdin Evaluation Kit (EVK). The Aquila iMX95 System on Module, based on the NXP i.MX 95 SoC, combines superior processing power with advanced features, continuing our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions in embedded computing. The module is out-of-the-box compatible with Torizon, an easy-to-use Industrial Linux Platform, which accelerates your products' development and maintenance.



“The introduction of the Aquila iMX95 to our powerful Aquila Family of SoMs enhances our product line with superior performance and versatility, ensuring that our customers can tackle their most demanding projects with ease. We're excited to bring this new SoM to the market and continue supporting our community with high-quality, reliable products.” said Samuel Imgrueth, CEO, Toradex.



Aquila iMX95



The Aquila iMX95 SoM combines the full capabilities of the i.MX 95 SoC with Toradex's proven technology. This module is designed to seamlessly integrate with Toradex's existing product lines.



Key features include:

.A 400-pin board-to-board connector, which provides access to i.MX95 SoC interfaces that are otherwise not available, like the 10 GbE and 2x PCIe ports

.Pure compute performance from the 6xA55 cores coupled with LPDDR5 memory (6400MT/s) opens up new possibilities for enhanced multitasking, faster data processing, smoother graphics and quicker load times

.The LPDDR5 memory with support for up to 8x cameras allows developers to get creative with image stitching and environment mapping applications

.High-speed networking with a 10 gigabit ethernet interface in addition to the usual 2x gigabit ethernet, all with TSN capability

.Expansion possibilities to multiple peripherals such as high-speed storage, connectivity and networking enabled by 2 separate instances of PCIe Gen3 (x1 lane)

.Seamless Performance Scaling: The Aquila iMX95 offers full pin-to-pin compatibility with other Aquila SoMs, facilitating easy scaling of projects. For more demanding applications, performance options extend up to the Aquila AM69





Roadmap and Availability



Skip The Line and order your i.MX 95 Verdin Evaluation Kit (EVK) today:



With its EVK shipping already, Toradex has also listed availability timelines for its new i.MX 95-based products:



i 95 Verdin Evaluation Kit (EVK): Shipping now!

.Aquila iMX95 Sample Availability: Early Q1 2025

.Verdin iMX95 Sample Availability: Late Q1 2025

.Volume Availability for Both Modules: Mid Q3 2025



Customization and Support



Toradex is dedicated to supporting developers with detailed design documentation and customization services. For projects requiring higher volumes or specific form-factors, Toradex offers chip-down services to design, manufacture, and maintain the i.MX95 SoC in bespoke configurations.



For further details on the Aquila iMX95 and to access design documentation, please visit our website or reach out to our support team.



To learn more, read our recent blog post:





About Toradex:



Toradex specializes in embedded hardware and software, offering Arm®-based System on Modules (SoMs) and customized Single Board Computers (SBCs); and industrial-grade software such as Torizon, an easy-to-use open-source industrial Linux platform.

Toradex's offerings are an ideal fit in applications such as healthcare, transportation, industrial automation, test & measurement and smart city. Its easy-to-use, commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing SoMs are pin-compatible thereby offering scalability. They also come with free premium support and long-term product availability. Through innovation, Toradex performs market-leading integration of hardware, software and services to reduce complexity, time-to-market, risk and costs for its customers.



Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Horw, Switzerland, the company's network stretches across the globe with offices in the U.S., Canada, China, India, Japan, Brazil and South Korea. For more information, please visit



For media queries, please contact:

Lakshmi Naidu: ...



