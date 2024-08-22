Tech Care Company Asurion Claims Credit For Breakup Planes Over Columbus This Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Who is LW? Columbus' Sky-High Breakup Stunt Revealed as Tech Care Marketing Campaign

The Columbus skyline featured a new addition this week. Every day around lunchtime, Columbusites could spot a plane overhead pulling what appeared to be a different "breakup" message. From "We're over, LW" to "I needed more than u gave," the messages seemed to suggest a very public parting of the ways, leaving onlookers to wonder: who is LW and what could have prompted such a spectacle? Today, as the final banner flies, tech care company Asurion is claiming credit for the stunt.

A plane pulls a banner behind LeVeque Tower in downtown Columbus, Ohio.

Asurion has revealed the identity of LW: limited warranties. Asurion's Vice President of Marketing, Sarah Day, explains:

"I think we've all had an experience of being let down by a warranty program, either because it expired too quickly, or it didn't cover what we needed it to. We thought framing that experience through the lens of a breakup would be a funny and relatable way to suggest that people deserve better when it comes to getting tech protection and support. We're in the business of tech care – protecting, repairing, and supporting the tech you rely on most, with none of the limits you've come to expect from other warranty, insurance, or protection programs. Think of it like finding 'the one' after years of settling."



covers nearly all the tech in your home under one subscription plan, meaning customers don't have to buy one-off protection plans. It's care across the full lifecycle of your devices, from installation to support to repair or replacement. Tech care means help when you need it, with 24/7 tech support when devices glitch, lose connection, or stop working.

"Today, people have so much tech – families especially," Day said. "It just makes sense to have one plan that covers nearly all the tech in your home. Think of it like having your own personal IT department on call. When a device breaks or stops working like it should (often at the most inopportune times), we're here to help. Whether you need a same-day replacement or 2 a.m. troubleshooting, we provide hands-on tech care so you can be more hands-off."

As for why Asurion chose Columbus for the campaign, Day credits the city's reputation for creativity and innovation: "We knew people here would appreciate out-of-the-box thinking, and we thank everyone who tuned into the 'drama' all week to help make this such a fun reveal."

Asurion's full explainer video, visit asurion/techcare/lw . To catch up on all five days of breakup banners and to view more images and videos from the campaign, click here .

About Asurion

As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion helps 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, from cellphones, laptops and tablets to TVs, security cameras and refrigerators – and nearly everything in between. Whether you have your devices insured with us or just need a quick fix, we're here to help. We provide tech protection, repair and support, with experts available online or over the phone. We care for people and their tech whenever, wherever and however.

