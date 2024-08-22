Army Foils Narcotics Smuggling Attempt From Syria
Amman, August 22 (Petra) – The Eastern Military Zone thwarted an attempt to infiltrate and smuggle narcotics from Syrian territory on Wednesday evening.
A source from the Jordan armed forces
- Arab army
reported that intensified search and inspection operations led to the discovery and seizure of narcotics. The seized items have been handed over to the relevant authorities.
The source emphasized the Jordan Armed Forces' ongoing commitment to using all available resources to prevent infiltration and smuggling, ensuring the security and stability of Jordan.
