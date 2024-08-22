UNICEF issues urgent appeal for USD16.5M to enhance response to mpox outbreak

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) issued an urgent appeal for USD16.5 million to enhance the response to the mpox outbreak affecting East and Southern Africa. The call for funding is driven by the growing threat that the new strain of mpox poses to vulnerable children and families in the region. Etleva Kadilli, UNICEF's Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, emphasized the severity of the situation in a statement released from Nairobi, Kenya. The outbreak, which has already resulted in 200 confirmed cases across Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa, is rapidly expanding, heightening the risk to already vulnerable populations.



Kadilli highlighted the critical need for immediate lifesaving interventions, improved risk communication, and enhanced cross-border cooperation to manage the crisis effectively. She also stressed the importance of investing in broader health system strengthening and maintaining essential services to support overall child wellbeing. The new variant of the mpox virus, known as clade Ib, has been detected in all affected countries except South Africa, raising concerns about its potential to spread more widely, particularly among young children.



In Burundi, the situation is particularly alarming, with over 170 confirmed mpox cases reported across 26 out of 49 districts. Notably, children and adolescents under 20 years old account for nearly 60 percent of the detected cases, with those under five years old making up 21 percent. This demographic data underscores the urgent need for targeted interventions to protect the youngest and most vulnerable members of the population.



UNICEF's appeal also reflects broader concerns about the secondary impacts of the mpox outbreak. The agency warns of potential stigma, discrimination, and disruptions to education and learning, which could further compound the challenges faced by affected communities. Countries like Kenya, Burundi, and Uganda are already grappling with additional crises, including drought and floods, which exacerbate the urgency of addressing both the immediate and long-term needs related to the mpox outbreak.

