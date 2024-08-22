Heydar Aliyev Centre To Present Project Opera And Fashion: Seven Beauties

Heydar Aliyev Centre will host a concert entitled "Opera and
Fashion: Seven Beauties" on September 22, Azernews
reports.
The project of the "SULTAN COUTURE&Co" brand conveys the
idea of the unity of two leading directions of art - music and
fashion.
Opera and fashion have always been closely related. Opera
costumes are fashion, or vice versa; clothing fashions have always
infected the opera stage.
The project "Opera and Fashion: Seven Beauties" on the stage,
presented by artist-fashion designer Orkhan Sultan, combines the
ornaments of the Azerbaijani folk costume and the elements of our
national costumes in modern party dresses.
The repertoire of the concert will be a synthesis of arias from
Azerbaijani operas, operettas, romances, and duets with world
works.
On the same day, vocalists who were invited from the world's
leading operas performed at the biggest music venues at the Heydar
Aliyev Centre, including the vocalist of the Stanislavsky and
Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Academic Music Theatre Anastasiya
Chernovolos, Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, guest soloist of the
Moscow Musical Theatre "Helikon-Opera," Elnara Mammadova, soloist
of the Russian Bolshoi Theatre Jala Ismayilova, Honoured Artist of
Uzbekistan, guest soloist of the St. Petersburg State Academic
Mariinsky Theatre and the Italian opera house "La Scala," Shirin
Mamatova, laureate of international competitions Yana Melikayeva,
and soloists of the St. Petersburg State Academic Mariinsky Theatre
Ekaterina Sannikova and Yulia Suleymanova. The Honoured Artist of
Azerbaijan, Ramil Gasimov, will also perform as an invited
guest.
The vocalists will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State
Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of conductor Mustafa
Mehmandarov.
During the concert, the images of the performers on the stage of
the Heydar Aliyev Centre will change several times. The unique and
original evening dresses, created based on the Azerbaijani national
costumes by Orkhan Sultan, which the opera divas will wear, will
also be complemented by jewelry from the famous brand LEO
PIZZO.
The concert program will end with a joint performance of the
artists' eternal song "Azerbaijan" by Muslim Magomayev.
On the same day, an exhibition will be presented at the Heydar
Aliyev Centre. The exhibition will feature various outfits from
"SULTAN COUTURE".
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr