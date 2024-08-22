Heydar Aliyev Centre To Present Project Opera And Fashion: Seven Beauties

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Heydar Aliyev Centre will host a concert entitled "Opera and Fashion: Seven Beauties" on September 22, Azernews reports.

The project of the "SULTAN COUTURE&Co" brand conveys the idea of ​​the unity of two leading directions of art - and fashion.

Opera and have always been closely related. Opera costumes are fashion, or vice versa; clothing fashions have always infected the opera stage.

The project "Opera and Fashion: Seven Beauties" on the stage, presented by artist-fashion designer Orkhan Sultan, combines the ornaments of the Azerbaijani folk costume and the elements of our national costumes in modern party dresses.

The repertoire of the concert will be a synthesis of arias from Azerbaijani operas, operettas, romances, and duets with world works.

On the same day, vocalists who were invited from the world's leading operas performed at the biggest music venues at the Heydar Aliyev Centre, including the vocalist of the Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Academic Music Theatre Anastasiya Chernovolos, Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, guest soloist of the Moscow Musical Theatre "Helikon-Opera," Elnara Mammadova, soloist of the Russian Bolshoi Theatre Jala Ismayilova, Honoured Artist of Uzbekistan, guest soloist of the St. Petersburg State Academic Mariinsky Theatre and the Italian opera house "La Scala," Shirin Mamatova, laureate of international competitions Yana Melikayeva, and soloists of the St. Petersburg State Academic Mariinsky Theatre Ekaterina Sannikova and Yulia Suleymanova. The Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, Ramil Gasimov, will also perform as an invited guest.

The vocalists will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.

During the concert, the images of the performers on the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Centre will change several times. The unique and original evening dresses, created based on the Azerbaijani national costumes by Orkhan Sultan, which the opera divas will wear, will also be complemented by jewelry from the famous brand LEO PIZZO.

The concert program will end with a joint performance of the artists' eternal song "Azerbaijan" by Muslim Magomayev.

On the same day, an exhibition will be presented at the Heydar Aliyev Centre. The exhibition will feature various outfits from "SULTAN COUTURE".

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr