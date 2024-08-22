Lithuania officially launches construction of military base designed to house contingent of German troops

(MENAFN) Lithuania has officially launched the of a major military base designed to house a significant contingent of German troops, the Defense in Vilnius announced. This new facility is strategically positioned approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Belarusian border and close to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.



The agreement to establish this base was finalized in December 2023, following discussions between German Defense Boris Pistorius and his Lithuanian counterpart Arvydas Anusauskas. This development marks a historic moment as it represents the first permanent deployment of German troops on foreign soil since the end of World War II.



The planned base, located in Rudninkai, is set to accommodate the heavy 42nd Armored Brigade, which will consist of around 4,800 combat-ready soldiers and 200 civilian specialists, along with substantial heavy weaponry and support infrastructure. The brigade will be structured into three combat battalions: two will be exclusively German—an armored battalion and a heavy infantry battalion—while the third will be a multinational unit.



The Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced on X (formerly Twitter) that this project represents the largest military construction initiative ever undertaken by the country. The new base is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2027 and will house 80% of the German brigade. The initiative is being promoted as a significant boost to regional security and a reaffirmation of Lithuania's commitment to NATO’s collective defense.



Raimundas Vaiksnoras, Lithuania’s chief of defense, emphasized that the German brigade will serve as both a reassurance to the local population and a deterrent against potential aggression, particularly from Russia. He stated that the presence of German forces will play a crucial role in strengthening regional stability and security.



The establishment of this base reflects a broader strategy within NATO to enhance defensive capabilities and respond to increasing regional tensions, particularly in light of recent geopolitical developments and ongoing security concerns in Eastern Europe.



