Kamala Harris gains momentum in presidential race

(MENAFN) In a striking turnaround in American politics, Kamala Harris has gained significant momentum in the presidential race following her swift elevation to the Party's top spot. This shift has been fueled by several key factors: the departure of the increasingly unpopular President Joe Biden, Harris's unexpected effectiveness and energy as a campaigner, and the apparent decline in Donald Trump's campaign performance after a recent assassination attempt.



Before Biden's announcement on July 21 that he would withdraw from the race, many analysts viewed a victory for in the upcoming election as nearly certain, with discussions focused on the scale of his potential win. Predictions ranged from a narrow margin to a significant landslide in Trump's favor. However, Biden's exit from the race dramatically altered the political landscape.



Within days of Biden’s departure, the Democratic Party swiftly selected Harris as its nominee, bypassing a lengthy primary process. This rapid transition was made possible by Biden's deteriorating health and perceived ineffectiveness, which had been exacerbated by his recent battle with Covid-19. Biden's prolonged tenure had made him an electoral liability, and his sudden departure allowed Harris to step in with a fresh and dynamic approach.



Interestingly, the delay in Biden's removal has inadvertently worked to Harris's advantage. With less time remaining before the election, there is a shorter window for Harris to face intense scrutiny and criticism from Trump and the media. This compressed timeline may help her maintain the positive momentum she has built, positioning her as a formidable contender in the race for the White House.

