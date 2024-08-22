IIT Kanpur's Kotak School of Sustainability Hosts Inaugural Lecture by Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi, a Padma Bhushan recipient

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22 August, 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) hosted Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri recipient, for the inaugural lecture at its Kotak School of Sustainability. Dr. Joshi, a renowned environmentalist and founder of the Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization (HESCO), delivered a lecture titled "Balancing Economical Development with Ecology."

During his visit, Dr. Joshi interacted with investigators and researchers from the Center of Excellence on Advanced Technologies for Monitoring Air Quality iNdicators (ATMAN) and the Center of Excellence on Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Cities. He also engaged with the Faculty Affairs and Coordination Committees of the Kotak School of Sustainability to discuss potential collaboration opportunities.

As part of the event, Dr. Joshi participated in a tree plantation drive at the Sustainable Energy Department, accompanied by Prof. S. N. Tripathi, Dean of Kotak School of Sustainability, and Mr. R. K. Dixit, President of Karmchari Sangathan, IIT Kanpur where the Kotak School of Sustainability donated 10 samplings of various plants for plantation across campus schools and student hostels.

Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, "We are honoured to host Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi for this inaugural lecture at our Kotak School of Sustainability. His insights on balancing economic development with ecological preservation are invaluable as we strive to educate the next generation of leaders in sustainable practices It marks an ideal launch for many initiatives to come by the School."

In his lecture, Dr. Joshi emphasized the need for balance between urban and rural economic processes to achieve sustainable national growth. He highlighted the importance of collaboration between urban and rural areas, leveraging each other's strengths to address the challenges posed by urbanization and resource consumption.

A significant outcome of the event was the articulation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Kotak School of Sustainability, IIT Kanpur, and HESCO. The potential collaborations include the development of a Sustainability Index, improving Gross Environment Product (GEP), developing model sustainable villages, creating curriculum and training programs under Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), and joint advocacy and publications.

Prof. S. N. Tripathi, Dean of Kotak School of Sustainability, commented, "Dr. Joshi's visit marks a significant milestone for our school. His extensive experience and passion for environmental conservation align with our mission. The collaborations discussed today will undoubtedly enhance our research and educational initiatives in sustainability."

Following the lecture, the institute's Motorsports team showcased the first Formula Student Electric Vehicle manufactured at IIT Kanpur. Dr. Joshi also engaged with three IIT Kanpur incubated startups - LCB Fertilizers Pvt. Ltd., NovoEarth, and Cycle Spirit Pvt. Ltd. - each presenting innovative ideas aimed at sustainability and environmental conservation, expressing deep appreciation for their efforts in addressing pressing environmental challenges.

The event reinforced IIT Kanpur's commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation, setting the stage for future initiatives and collaborations in this crucial field.







MENAFN22082024005232011781ID1108589176