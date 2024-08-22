Mega Matrix Announces That The Romantic Short Drama Before The Divorce: My CEO Husband Can't Get Enough Of Me Will Be Released On August 22 At Flextv

Sophia and Matthew, after being entangled in a night of passion due to a misunderstanding, reencounter each other in the workplace. Initially, Matthew harbors prejudice against her, believing her to be a frivolous person. However, as their project collaboration progresses, Sophia's professional skills gradually earn Matthew's respect and admiration, and his affection for her quietly grows. Yet, it is bewildering that Matthew did not recognize Sophia as his legal wife, whom he has not seen since their marriage registration three years ago...

The entire cast and crew have invested tremendous effort into this short drama, fully aware that only a realistic environment can make the story more nuanced and multidimensional. To achieve this, the director not only crafted a detailed shooting plan, meticulously designing each shot and visual style, but also personally visited the filming locations for on-site inspections, ensuring that every scene would serve the storyline to its fullest potential.

MPU operates the world's leading short drama streaming platform FlexTV through Yuder Pte. Ltd., its indirect majority-controlled subsidiary, currently distributing short drama content to over 100 countries worldwide, covering multiple language versions such as English, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, French

and Arabic. It has won the favor of audiences around the world with its high-quality short dramas and excellent user experience. "Before the Divorce: My CEO Husband Can't Get Enough of Me" was released on FlexTV on

August 22. In the emotional journey of Sophia and Matthew, we seem to catch glimpses of our former selves-saddened by misunderstandings, lost at the crossroads of missed opportunities, and only realizing at a certain turn that true love had quietly arrived.

