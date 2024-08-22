Dassault Systèmes Empowers Magic Myna with the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform on the Cloud for Drone Innovation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore— August 21, 2024: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today at Cloud Summit announced that Magic Myna, a leading Indian manufacturer of customized drones for healthcare, agriculture, logistics, and other applications, has adopted the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to optimize its design and development processes.



Magic Myna is leveraging Dassault Systèmes’ industry-leading applications powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to streamline the design of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for diverse applications. The platform provides a collaborative environment for design, simulation, and data management, enabling faster product development cycles and improved product quality. For example, SIMULIA applications empower Magic Myna with advanced structural simulation capabilities to optimize the design of lightweight yet structurally stable drones.



The fast-growing drone sector is encountering significant challenges due to intense market fragmentation driven by numerous startups competing alongside emerging large players. This environment necessitates rapid innovation and swift market entry, presenting startups with obstacles related to design efficiency, time-to-market, and competition from established companies.



Magic Myna specialises in building customised drones for sectors such as agriculture, logistics and healthcare. In India, the drone sector is expanding, driven by government initiatives and new market developments, particularly in agriculture. One of the major challenges Magic Myna faced was limited flight time and range, along with the initial development cost. Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform has been instrumental in overcoming these challenges by providing solutions for lightweight drone development and ensuring structural stability during flight.



Using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform with other solutions has streamlined Magic Myna's design processes, ensuring timely launches of innovative drone products. This has allowed for design optimisation, quick adaptation to market demands, and increased productivity.





“Dassault Systèmes’ solutions empower us to innovate, ensuring quicker product launches and improving the structural stability and productivity of our drones. Their user-friendly platform and advanced simulation capabilities have streamlined our design processes, allowing us to develop lighter, high stability drones in less time. We are confident that this will make us a leader in the Indian drone industry, reinforcing our commitment to pushing the boundaries of UAV technology for enhanced efficiency and reliability. Our partner EDS Technologies has played a crucial role in this journey, providing exceptional implementation support and helping us get up to speed quickly," said Sunil S. Nair, Co-Founder, Magic Myna.









"Integrated industry-leading solutions from Dassault Systèmes enable Magic Myna to innovate their drone products rapidly, ensuring quicker product launches, improved structural stability, and increased productivity. This demonstrates our commitment to providing virtual twin experiences and advanced applications that support customers in emerging and competitive sectors such as drones,” said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes.





