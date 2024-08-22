Getting Back On Track: Key Points For A Successful Start To The School Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

As the new school year approaches, parents are obliged helping their children transition from the leisurely pace of vacation back to the structured school routine.

Experts recommend starting the adjustment process early by gradually reestablishing schedules to ensure students are well-rested and prepared for the academic year ahead. In addition parents should be vigilant about common concerns that can arise after a long break, such as changes in eating habits, the resurgence of seasonal allergies, and the mental stress associated with returning to school.

Dr. Vinod J. Kuriakose, a pediatrician at Aster Hospital in Qatar, speaking to The Peninsula has provided several practical recommendations for parents to ensure a smooth and healthy transition back to school. He suggests speaking positively about school to build enthusiasm and starting the morning wake-up routine ahead of time to ease the shift from summer's relaxation.

To help children adapt, Dr. Kuriakose advises avoiding late evening activities and ensuring an early bedtime, which supports better rest and readiness for the school day. Limiting screen and TV time is also crucial, while engaging children in reading, math activities, and board games can be beneficial for their cognitive and social development. Regulating meal and snack times, along with a nutritious breakfast, contributes to overall well-being. Additionally, organising school uniforms and books in advance can help children feel more prepared and oriented for the upcoming academic year.

According to Dr. Kuriakose, seasonal flu and viral fever, viral gastroenteritis, dehydration, throat infections, bowel and bladder conditions like constipation and urinary infections are some common health concerns parents should be aware of as their children return to school after a long break, especially amid the summer.

To prevent the spread of these common illnesses among children, Dr. Kuriakose offers several key recommendations. He says that with flu season approaching, getting flu shots is highly beneficial to protect against seasonal viruses. Parents should also ensure that any missed routine vaccinations are caught up on by consulting with their child's doctor. If a child is experiencing symptoms like fever or cough, it's crucial to keep them home from school and take appropriate precautions to avoid further spread.

Teaching kids about proper cough and sneeze etiquette can also help limit infections. Additionally, maintaining a healthy diet and regular physical activity can strengthen the immune system. Lastly, consistent hand washing and the use of masks are effective measures to reduce the risk of infection.

As children return to school, ensuring they get adequate sleep is essential for their academic success and overall health, according to Dr. Kuriakose. Maintaining a consistent bedtime routine, even on weekends, is crucial to support a regular sleep schedule, with children needing 9-10 hours of rest each night. To promote healthy eating habits, parents should establish a fixed meal schedule, ensuring their child eats a nutritious breakfast before heading to school. A balanced breakfast might include cereal, whole grain bread, and fruit smoothies. For lunch, healthy options such as wraps, homemade pizza, or sandwiches are ideal, while avoiding refined sugary snacks and drinks. Opting for steamed foods over fried options further supports good health and energy levels throughout the school day.

As children return to school they may experience stress or mental health issues related to school, and parents can play a major role in addressing it.

Dr. Kuriakose highlights that certain symptoms in children can be indicative of mental stress. Notable signs include sudden changes in behavior and approach, frequent non-specific or inappropriate medical complaints, and a recent decline in academic performance. Additionally, a lack of good-quality sleep, a shabby appearance, and a noticeable disinterest in attending school or interacting with peers can also be red flags.

These symptoms collectively suggest that the child may be experiencing significant mental stress, which requires attention and appropriate intervention to support their emotional well-being.

Dr. Kuriakose advises that parents of teenagers must provide special attention during this critical developmental phase. Adolescents are particularly sensitive and more prone to stress and anxiety due to hormonal changes and the pressures of growing up. Imposing excessive restrictions or pressure can lead to conflicts and exacerbate their stress. Therefore, it is essential to handle teenagers with care and respect their privacy while still keeping a watchful eye on their well-being. Educating them about personal hygiene and safety is crucial, and if needed, seeking guidance from a trusted teenage counselor can provide additional support to help manage their challenges effectively.

Balancing the above elements is crucial for both physical health and mental well-being, setting the stage for a successful and smooth transition back to the classroom.