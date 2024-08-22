Czech Companies To Be Actively Involved In Reconstruction Of Dnipropetrovsk Region Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Ukraine Radek Pech has said that Czech companies will actively participate in the post-war reconstruction of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

That's according to Prague International, Ukrinform reports.

The ambassador said the Czech Republic had offered its know-how in the sector, infrastructure, healthcare, water management and engineering.

He stated that Czech companies are in contact with the representatives of the cities of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih and the entire region regarding involvement in post-war reconstruction

The ambassador announced that in order to ensure effective cooperation and coordination of projects, an office will be established in the Dnipropetrovsk region and the Czech Republic plans to open a consulate general there in the future.

