Keurig Dr Pepper To Participate In Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP ) today announced that Tim Cofer, Chief Executive Officer, and Sudhanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Officer and President, International, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples on September 4, 2024 at 8:15 AM ET.

Access to a live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's corporate website, . For those unable to join the live webcast, a recorded version of the event, as well as a transcript, will be made available through the Investors section of KDP's website.

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP ) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of approximately $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Snapple®, Peñafiel®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 28,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

