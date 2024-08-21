Egypt's FM Discusses Gaza, Sudan With UN Secretary-General, Australian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty on Wednesday held separate phone calls with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza crisis, the Sudan conflict, and regional issues.

The call with Guterres focused extensively on the escalating crisis in Gaza, with the UN Secretary-General commending Egypt's tireless efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

“The UN fully supports these efforts aimed at alleviating the catastrophic humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people,” said Guterres, according to a statement released by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Both sides agreed on the urgency of reaching an immediate ceasefire, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid, and exchanging prisoners and detainees.

“Stopping the war in Gaza would help de-escalate tensions across the region,” said the statement.

Abdelatty informed Guterres of Egypt's ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation and prevent the conflict from escalating further, which could threaten the stability and safety of regional populations. He also highlighted Egypt's efforts alongside the United States and Qatar to secure an immediate ceasefire.

“Abdelatty underlined the seriousness of Israel's provocative actions, including political assassinations and violations of state sovereignty, which are fueling the conflict and increasing tensions in the entire region,” the statement read.

The conversation also touched on the situation in Sudan. Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's unwavering stance on the need for an immediate ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid to address the worsening humanitarian situation, and the respect for Sudan's sovereignty and the preservation of its institutions and people.

“Both sides welcomed the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council's opening of the 'Adre' border crossing to facilitate humanitarian aid for citizens affected by the war,” the statement said.“They emphasized the importance of quickly leveraging this development to deliver sufficient humanitarian aid to all parts of Sudan.”

During the call with Australian Foreign Minister Wong, Abdelatty welcomed the successful conclusion of the fourth round of political consultations between the two countries, held in Cairo on June 26, 2024.

He highlighted Egypt's commitment to strengthening economic, trade, and investment relations with Australia, particularly in sectors like mining, irrigation, and engineering consultancy. He also expressed interest in attracting further investments from Australia in renewable energy and green hydrogen.

Both ministers discussed the ongoing crisis in Gaza, with Wong praising Egypt's crucial role since the conflict began and its efforts to achieve a ceasefire and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

He emphasized that the ongoing crisis in Gaza is the primary reason for escalating tensions and confrontation in the region.

The call also touched upon the situation in Sudan, highlighting the difficult humanitarian situation facing the Sudanese people. Abdelatty outlined Egypt's efforts in the context of the conflict, emphasizing Egypt's commitment to ending the war in Sudan and building consensus through a Sudanese-led national dialogue.

“He expressed hope that current efforts will lead to a ceasefire, halting the bloodshed of the Sudanese people and putting an end to the humanitarian crisis they have endured for months,” the statement said.