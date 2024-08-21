Mission Tigertm Celebrates Major Milestone: Now Making An Impact In All 50 States

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony the Tiger® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger have reached a major milestone; projects are now active in all 50 states across the United States. This achievement marks a significant step forward in Mission Tiger's pursuit to give more kids access to the benefits of sports.

Since its launch in 2019, Mission Tiger, led by Tony the Tiger, has been dedicated to supporting middle school sports by funding new equipment, improving facilities and expanding sports programs. The first Mission Tiger project was founded on August 5, 2019, in Maryland and the 50th on August 21, 2024, in North Dakota. With the expansion into all 50 states, the initiative has now donated over $4 million– empowering students and communities from coast to coast.

"Our mission is to fuel the potential of every student," said Doug VanDeVelde, Chief Growth Officer at WK Kellogg Co. "We are incredibly proud of the impact Mission Tiger has had on middle school sports across the country," he added.

Over the past five years, Mission Tiger has partnered with DonorsChoose to support more than 3,000 schools nationwide and create almost 2 million sports and play experiences for kids. These projects range from building new sports facilities to providing essential equipment and resources for underfunded athletic programs. By focusing on middle school sports, Mission Tiger is addressing a critical period in students' development– helping them build confidence, teamwork skills and a passion for physical activity.

"At DonorsChoose, we are dedicated to breaking down barriers to education, and this collaboration allows us to extend that mission to the athletic field," said Alix Guerrier, CEO at DonorsChoose. "Together, we are giving students the chance to participate in sports programs and ensuring they have every opportunity to excel both in and out of the classroom," he added.

Mission Tiger is one of several programs within WK Kellogg Co's sustainable business strategy, Feeding HappinessTM, which focuses on bringing healthier, happier futures within reach. By supporting middle school sports, WK Kellogg Co is helping to build healthier communities and fostering environments where children can thrive.

"A key pillar of Feeding Happiness is to help kids be their best and it is what drives us to create opportunities for every child to succeed," said Sarah Ludmer, Chief Wellbeing and Sustainable Business Officer at WK Kellogg Co. "Through Mission Tiger, we are helping students in every state get access to the resources they need to stay active and develop lifelong healthy habits."

"We look forward to continuing our mission and making an even greater impact in the years to come," added VanDeVelde.

Fans interested in supporting this mission can participate by purchasing Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and uploading their receipts to MissionTiger, sparking a

$3

donation* to DonorsChoose. For more information, visit FrostedFlakes or MissionTiger .

*Kellogg is donating $3 per purchase to DonorsChoose with a Kellogg's Frosted Flakes receipt upload. Minimum donation $250,000; maximum $500,000. Go to MissionTiger for instructions. Applies to purchases between 1/1/24 and 12/31/24; must upload within 30 days of purchase.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve.

Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding HappinessTM

– we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit .



