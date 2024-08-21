(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zoe-Ann Bartlett Speaks at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations

Zoe-Ann Bartlett receives the President's Volunteer Service Award

Zoe-Ann Bartlett - Featured on Times Square

Zoe-Ann Bartlett, Founder of Intentional Table, was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zoe-Ann Bartlett, Founder of Intentional Table, was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.This unprecedented event, which took place on Wednesday, July 31 at the United Nations Plaza in New York City, aligns with Sustainable Developmental Goal #5: "to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls."The event featured 14 remarkable women who offered solutions to issues women and girls face around the world. It also featured Ben Dotsei Malor, Chief Editor at the UN News, who shared a beautiful message about what we can all do to encourage women's empowerment, through his personal journey of being raised by his widowed Mother and supported by his four older sisters.As an International TEDx Speaker , author , and curator of transformative stories Zoe-Ann Bartlett brings her visionary wisdom and inclusive perspective to showcase the power of ordinary people, having an extraordinary impact - one table at a time.She is passionate about partnering with influential brands, leaders, and filmmakers who want to give a voice to stories that ignite positive change.“My hope is that every single person in the audience will believe they can make a difference, and want to make a difference, by sharing my T.A.B.L.E. framework and examples,” said Bartlett.“Intentional Table is rooted in the power of positive narratives and intentional actions. We believe in the transformative potential of collecting and curating stories that inspire change. Because we invite thoughtful perspectives and ignite the conversations that lead to teaching moments that invite individuals to take meaningful action. We champion breaking boundaries and advocate for love, courage, and compassion as guiding principles. We advocate, educate, and empower builders of inclusive and empathetic communities where action is not just a concept, but a lived reality. We invite anyone to take a seat and join in creating a world where intentionality at the table leads to tangible and lasting positive impact,” she expressed.Her talk, titled“How Women (and Girls) Can Have an Extraordinary Impact: One Table at a Time,” was crafted using the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytelling by Dr. Elayna Fernández.“Since working with Elayna, I have been able to speak to global audiences, sharing my message. Before finding her, I was deeply discouraged, wondering if my years of investment in time and money had been unnecessarily wasted. However, with Elayna as a collaborative partner, we have crafted not only my S.T.O.R.Y, but the stories of my research into the work that is Intentional Table. I research stories for leaders, brands, and filmmakers using this powerful method,” said Bartlett.Both United States and internationally-based summit attendees (from Nigeria, Ghana, England, Canada, and more), spoke about the impact Zoe-Ann Bartlett's had on them:“I love that she shares how tables build trust through connection and how the exploration of ourselves and others happens at a table.”“Her acronym for TABLE - beautifully encapsulates the essence of community and connection that she advocates for.”“Zoe-Ann made me feel at ease with tough subjects and excited to make a change. Her story made me want to create a TABLE platform of my own.”“Zoe-Ann presents an important and timely talk in these divisive times. This powerful message strikes a chord and encourages action toward conversation and understanding. Zoe-Ann reminds us of the power of the table and its critical role in a positive society. Inspiring!”“Through Zoe's talk, you will have a powerful lens we all can see the table differently.”“Zoe-Ann's speech about tables and community was very moving and thought-provoking. Her TABLE acronym alone is worth listening to her speech!”“Zoe-Ann's empowering message on how women (and girls) can have an extraordinary impact one table at a time is not only inspiring but also a call to action for all individuals to come together and create positive change in their communities.”“Her talk highlights the often-overlooked power of everyday actions and spaces-like a table-in creating positive change in the world.”“Her topic had a lasting impact on me because I learned how ordinary conversations around the table really do yield extraordinary connection and purpose.”“Her talk gives such a simple solution and can help to bring more people together.”At the event, Zoe-Ann Bartlett was also honored with the President's Volunteer Service Award, with an accompanying letter signed by President Joe Biden, because of her commitment to helping solve the most pressing problems in humanity today through the power of the intentional table. To commemorate this incredible achievement, she was featured on a billboard in Times Square later that day.Bartlett encourages all to watch the event's talks:“Each story is as unique, wonderful, and powerful as the woman telling it. A lifetime of collective experience is available to all people, especially women and girls.”To learn more, visit intentionaltable and follow her @intentionaltable, and on LinkedIn at .

Dr. Elayna Fernandez

thePositiveMOM

email us here

How Women (and Girls) Can Have an Extraordinary Impact: One Table at a Time | Zoe-Ann Bartlett

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.