Auto Insurance Market To Reach $2274.8 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 10.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global auto insurance is experiencing growth due to rise in number of accidents, implementation of stringent regulations for the adoption of auto insurance and increase in automobile sales globally WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,

" Auto Insurance Market

by Coverage (Third Party Liability Coverage and Collision/Comprehensive/Other Optional Coverages), Distribution (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Direct Response, Banks and Others), Vehicle Age (New Vehicles and Used Vehicles), and Application (Personal and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032" . According to the report, the auto insurance market was valued at $923.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2, 274.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2032. Get Your Sample Report & TOC Today: (We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 178 – Tables

60 – Charts

350 – Pages Prime determinants of growth

The global auto insurance market is experiencing growth due to rise in the number of accidents, the implementation of stringent government regulations for the adoption of auto insurance, and increase in automobile sales. However, adoption of autonomous vehicles acts as a restraint for the auto insurance market. In addition, the implementation of technologies in existing products and service lines and the rise in demand for third-party liability coverage in emerging economies are projected to provide ample opportunities for the market development during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details

Forecast Period

2024–2032

Base Year

2023 Market Size in 2023

$923.4 billion Market Size in 2032

$2, 274.8 billion

CAGR

10.8

% No. of Pages in Report

350 Segments Covered

Coverage, Distribution Channel, Vehicle Age, Application, and Region Drivers



Rise in a number of accidents

Implementation of stringent government regulations for the adoption of auto insurance Increase in automobile sales globally

Opportunities



Implementation of technologies in existing products and service lines Rise in demand for third-party liability coverage in emerging economies

Restraint

Adoption of autonomous vehicles



Purchase This Comprehensive 350-Page Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @



The third-party liability coverage segment held the highest market share in 2023.

Based on coverage, the third-party liability coverage segment held the highest market share in 2023. Third-party coverage in motor insurance protects against claims of losses and damages sustained by uninsured drivers who are not covered by the insurance policy.



The direct response segment held the highest market share in 2023.

Based on distribution channel, the direct response segment held the highest market share in 2023. Direct response refers to selling insurance directly to consumers by telephone, television, direct mail, or other channels. In addition, vehicle insurance businesses look into new distribution methods, concentrate on growing their consumers, and aim to maximize their investment potential.



The new vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2023.

Based on vehicle age, the new vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2023. Consumers are increasingly inclined towards new vehicles that offer the latest technology, safety features, and fuel efficiency. Advances in automotive technology, such as electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving capabilities, and enhanced connectivity, make new vehicles highly demandable to buyers.



The personal segment held the highest market share in 2023.



Based on application, the personal segment held the highest market share in 2023. A motor vehicle classified as a personal vehicle seat no more than eight people, including the driver. These cars have witnessed significant market growth due to their high-cost effectiveness, improved comfort, and higher durability.



Access Your Customized Sample Report & TOC Now:

North America held the highest market share in 2023.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The major factors that drive the growth of the market in this region include the presence of key players and rise in purchase of cars in countries, such as the U.S. and Canada.



Players: -





Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Admiral Group Plc

People's Insurance Company of China

Allstate Insurance Company

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE CO.

Tokio Marine Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Automobile Insurance

Allianz State Farm Mutual

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global auto insurance market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Recent Industry Development:





In June 2024, OpenRoad Insurance partnered with Majesco, to provide a modernized digital experience for OpenRoad's clients and agent partners. The partnership aims to launch OpenRoad across selected U.S. states, offering a new choice for classic and modern collector vehicle policyholders. In March 2024, Cheche Group Inc. partnered with Beijing Houji Insurance Brokerage Co., Ltd. to broaden its partner network with leaders in the new energy vehicle ("NEV") industry.

Get More Information Before Buying:

Key Benefits For Stakeholders



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the auto insurance market forecast segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market analysis to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the auto insurance market outlook segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global auto insurance market opportunity statistics.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global auto insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Auto Insurance Market Key Segments:

By Coverage



Third Party Liability Coverage Collision/Comprehensive/Other Optional Coverages

By Distribution Channel



Insurance Agents/Brokers

Direct Response

Banks Others

By Vehicle Age



New Vehicles Used Vehicles

By Application



Personal Commercial

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) MEA (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Rest of MEA)

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Liability Insurance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Coverage Type, by Enterprise Size, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Insurance Third Party Administrator Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Service Type, By End User, By Enterprise Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Insurance Brokerage Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Insurance Type, by Brokerage Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Rideshare Insurance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Coverage: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Logo:

SOURCE Allied Market Research