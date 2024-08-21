German Legend Manuel Neuer Retires From International Football, Goalkeeper Says Decision Wasn't Easy (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Germany's legendary Manuel Neuer on Wednesday made a surprising announcement, declaring his retirement from international with immediate effect. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper, who has been a stalwart for the German national team, revealed his decision in a heartfelt message posted on Instagram.

Neuer, who has made 124 appearances for Germany and was a key figure in their victory in 2014, had earlier been speculated to be considering a role in the 2026 World Cup. However, he has chosen to end his international career now, concluding a remarkable 15-year journey.

In his Instagram video, Neuer reflected on his tenure with the Mannschaft, saying,“Today my career with the national team ends. This decision was not easy for me; it has been more than 15 years since I made my debut here. Everyone knows the highlight, the victory against Argentina in the Maracana at the World Cup.”

He expressed his gratitude to his teammates, DFB staff, coaches, goalkeeping coaches, and fans, stating,“My thanks go to all the companions, all the DFB employees, the coaches, the goalkeeping coaches, the staff members and of course the teammates. And of course to you, dear fans, you supported me in every situation. Dear fans, a huge thank you from me. I loved wearing this jersey.”

Neuer's final appearance in the German jersey came during the summer's European Championships, where Germany was eliminated by Spain in the quarter-finals. His decision marks the end of an era for German football, as he steps away from the team that has been a significant part of his career.