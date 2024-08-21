SGS Introduces New Specialized Bioanalytical Testing Services In North America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, announces the introduction of new specialized bioanalytical testing services in the North American and biopharmaceutical markets.Delivered out of its state-of-the-art laboratory in Hudson, New Hampshire, close to the Boston Massachusetts Biotech Hub, SGS now offers comprehensive bioanalytical solutions to support discovery, pre-clinical and phase 1-3 clinical trials, including method transfer, development, validation, PD bioanalysis, PK bioanalysis, immunogenicity testing, ELISA and multiplex assays, bioassays and more.These new service capabilities leverage SGS's global partnership with Australian bioanalytical testing specialists, Agilex Biolabs. The addition of the Hudson lab expands the SGS global footprint, with bioanalytical labs already sited in France, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and Shanghai. These locations all have harmonized regulatory systems and follow SGS global quality standards.Derick Govender, Head of North America, SGS, commented on the expansion:“This is an exciting development for SGS, as we continue to expand our service offering to US and international markets. The introduction of this new specialized capability allows us to provide seamless bioanalytical testing services across phase 1 to phase 3 of the pre-clinical and clinical drug development process.”With over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, SGS offers comprehensive quality control testing for raw materials, APIs and finished products to support small and large molecule drug products. The new services offered at the Hudson facility complete SGS's network of bioanalytical service centers, enabling global support for clinical trials.Operating 20 laboratories in 11 countries, all fully compliant with the highest regulatory standards, SGS is the number one choice for manufacturers and developers engaged in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.About SGSWe are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.​​​​​​​For further information, please contact:

