Six things to look forward to on the Disney Fantasy in summer 2025

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Experience a magical summer full of wonder with a voyage on the Disney Fantasy. Set to take to the seas in Europe for the first time in the summer of 2025, the Disney Fantasy, the fourth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, offers fun-filled adventures, rich dining experiences, and unforgettable musical performances.

Only seven hours away from Riyadh, you can look forward to sailing across picturesque ports from Northern Europe to the Mediterranean. Here are just some of the things to get excited about onboard the Disney Fantasy next summer.

Summer sailing in Europe

The Disney Fantasy lives up to its name, bringing Disney magic to life with entertainment and dining experiences specifically designed with longer cruises in mind. From May to late July 2025, guests are invited to voyage on five-to-12-night trips through Barcelona, Spain and Civitavecchia (Rome), with stops throughout the Mediterranean, while one special 12-night sailing to the Greek Isles will feature three stops in Greece, two in Italy and the season’s only stop in Valetta, Malta.

From late July to September, the 14-deck ship will also sail from Southampton, United Kingdom to several destinations including Spain, Norway, and the British Isles.







AquaDuck

There is plenty of fun in the sun on the upper decks of the Disney Fantasy, with an array of wonderful surprises to help you cool off. A trip on the Disney Fantasy isn’t complete without a ride on the AquaDuck, a 765-foot long water coaster that suspends riders high above the sea and features twists, turns, drops, acceleration and river rapids.



Quiet Cove Pool

Need a break from the kids? Adults can relax at the Quiet Cove Pool a multi-level pool that allows you to fully immerse yourself in a tranquil environment to soak up the sun, bask in warm tropical breezes or enjoy a beverage at the poolside bar.







Musical Spectaculars galore

Rediscover beloved stories, songs, and characters with a host of Broadway-style stage spectaculars at the Walt Disney Theatre, an elegant 1,340-seat entertainment palace that spans three decks with orchestra and balcony seating.



For the first time in forever the beloved animated hit “Frozen” gets the Disney Cruise Line theatrical treatment it deserves as a stage show! With an innovative combination of traditional theatrical techniques, modern technology, and classic Disney whimsy, Ana and Elsa take to the stage like never before.



Guests can also experience a whole new musical production of Disney’s Aladdin filled with laughs, action, and magic, as they relive classic scenes and sing along to their favorite numbers from the movie.





Extraordinary European dining

Enjoy the tastes of Europe with gourmet cuisine from award-winning chefs at restaurants such as Remy, which melds classic and contemporary to create a fine French dining experience. Chef Arnaud Lallement from ‘l’Assiette Champenoise’, a Michelin three-star restaurant and Chef Scott Hunnel from award-winning ‘Victoria & Albert’s’ at Walt Disney World Resort have collaborated to create a French-inspired menu featuring quality foods and seasonal ingredients sourced from around the world.







Spa and wellness experiences

Relax and get pampered at Senses Spa & Salon or The Rainforest, which offers the benefits of steam, heat, and hydrotherapy combined with the power of aromatherapy to relax the mind and body. The ship also features a nearly 2,500-square-foot gym with breathtaking views and state-of-the-art facilities that offer complimentary group classes such as yoga, pilates, aerobics, stretching and spinning.



Disney Cruise Line summer 2024 travels

Can’t wait until 2025 to visit the Disney Fantasy? Well, Disney Cruise Line has exciting holiday experiences this summer as well, with the Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish traveling to sun-kissed islands throughout The Bahamas and Caribbean, including Disney Cruise Line’s newest Bahamian destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Meanwhile, the Disney Dream is also providing a summer getaway to premier European destinations in the Mediterranean, Greek Isles, British Isles and popular locales in the Norwegian Fjords and Iceland.





Recently, Disney Cruise Line has also announced that it will be adding four new vessels to its growing fleet between 2027 and 2031, providing guests with 13 different ways to experience Disney’s world-class entertainment, renowned dining, and impeccable guest service in more parts of the world.





