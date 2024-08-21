Jordan, US Discuss Recent Ceasefire Efforts For Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed on Wednesday the recent efforts by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Jordanian Foreign statement, Safadi -- during the phone conversation with Blinken -- highlighted the dire and dangerous situation in the West Bank, namely eastern Jerusalem, as well as the preposterous and inhumane situation occurring in the Gaza Strip.

He expressed the Kingdom of Jordan's backing of efforts to end the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip, noting that an exchange of detainees was also a crucial step in the ceasefire efforts.

Deescalating the situation in the region is necessary and the Israeli occupation's action threatens the Middle East, he added, calling for a halt to the Israeli desecration of Islamic and Christian sites in Jerusalem as well as violations against international laws.

The Foreign Ministry statement revealed that Blinken stressed the importance of respecting the sanctity of Holy Sites in the region.

Previously, Blinken said that the ongoing talks between the Israeli occupation and Hamas were the last chance to reach a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal".

Last week, talks began in Doha, Qatar, to reach a ceasefire deal in the war-torn Gaza Strip. (end)

