Mount Kailash to Uluru: 7 SACRED mountains with religious significance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sacred mountains hold deep spiritual significance in various cultures, representing the divine connection between earth and sky. From the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas to the volcanic grandeur of Mount Fuji, these majestic summits have inspired pilgrimage, worship, and reverence throughout history

Sacred mountains are revered worldwide for spiritual significance. These peaks, from Mt. Kailaish

to Uluru, symbolize connection between heaven, earth, inspiring devotion

Mount Kailash is considered the holiest mountain in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Bon. Its remote peak is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva

Mount Fuji, Japan's highest peak, is a sacred symbol in Shintoism and Buddhism. Revered for its majestic beauty, it has inspired countless works of art

Mount Sinai is revered in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam as the site where Moses received the Ten Commandments. This rugged mountain in the Sinai Peninsula draws pilgrims

Mount Olympus, the highest mountain in Greece, was considered the home of the twelve Olympian gods in ancient Greek mythology. This majestic peak has long inspired reverence

Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, is a massive sandstone monolith in Australia's Northern Territory. Sacred to the Anangu people, it holds deep spiritual significance

Machu Picchu, set high in the Andes Mountains, is not only a historical wonder but also a sacred site for the Inca civilization

Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, is revered by the Chaga people and is considered a spiritual gateway. The snow-capped summit and diverse ecosystems attract adventurers