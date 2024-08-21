Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 21: 8 Gm Gold Rate RISES By Rs 400; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of in Kerala today (Aug 21) is Rs 6,710 per gram for 22 karat and Rs 7,320 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



1 gram- Rs 6,710 (Rs 6,660 on Aug 20)

8 gram- Rs 53,680 (Rs 53,280)

10 gram- Rs 67,100 (Rs 66,600)

100 gram- Rs 6,71,000 (Rs 6,66,000)



1 gram- Rs 7,320 (Rs 7,265)

8 gram- Rs 58,560 (Rs 58,120)

10 gram- Rs 73,200 (Rs 72,650)

100 gram- Rs 7,32,000 (Rs 7,26,500)



1 gram- Rs 5,490 (Rs 5,449)

8 gram- Rs 43,920 (Rs 43,592)

10 gram- Rs 54,900 (Rs 54,490)

100 gram- Rs 5,49,000 (Rs 5,44,900)

