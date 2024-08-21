Lausanne Diamond League 2024: When And Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra In Action?
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Paris olympics silver medalist Neeraj Chopra will be back in action this week at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 on Thursday (August 22). The Tokyo Olympics 2021 champion won the silver medal in Paris earlier this month by launching the javelin to a distance of 89.45m. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem claimed the Gold at Stade de France with a monstrous effort of 92.97m, the new Olympic record, and Grenada's Anderson Peters won the bronze.
On Saturday, Neeraj confirmed his participation for the event.
The Haryana-born athlete is currently sitting at the fourth spot in the Diamond League standings, having collected seven points from one event, while Czechia's Jakub Vadlejch is occupying the top spot, with 14 points from two events.
Peters, is placed second in the table with 13 points, while Julian Weber of Germany, who finished sixth in Paris, is third (8 points). Neeraj is expected to return home after the Diamond League final which will be held in Brussels on September 14.
Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Entry List:-
Neeraj Chopra (IND): SB- 89.45m; PB- 89.94m Roderick Genki Dean (JPN): SB- 82.48m; PB- 84.28m Lassi Etelatalo (FIN): SB- 84.67m; PB- 86.44m Artur Felfner (UKR): SB- 83.95m; PB- 84.32m Andrian Mardare (MDA): SB- 84.13m; PB- 86.66m Edis Matusevicius (LTU): SB- 85.68m; PB- 89.17m Anderson Peters (GRN): SB- 88.63m; PB- 93.07m Jakub Vadlejch (CZE): SB- 88.65m; PB- 90.88m Julian Weber (GER): SB- 88.37m; PB- 89.54m Julius Yego (KEN): SB- 87.72m; PB- 92.72m
Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Javelin Throw Schedule
Javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 will start at 12:22 AM IST on Friday (August 23).
Lausanne Diamond League Live Streaming Details
The live streaming of Lausanne Diamond League will be available on Jio Cinema app and website. The live telecast will be available in Sports 18 network.
