Lausanne Diamond League 2024: When And Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra In Action?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Paris silver medalist Neeraj Chopra will be back in action this week at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 on Thursday (August 22). The Tokyo Olympics 2021 champion won the silver medal in Paris earlier this month by launching the javelin to a distance of 89.45m. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem claimed the at Stade de France with a monstrous effort of 92.97m, the new Olympic record, and Grenada's Anderson Peters won the bronze.



On Saturday, Neeraj confirmed his participation for the event.

The Haryana-born athlete is currently sitting at the fourth spot in the Diamond League standings, having collected seven points from one event, while Czechia's Jakub Vadlejch is occupying the top spot, with 14 points from two events.

Peters, is placed second in the table with 13 points, while Julian Weber of Germany, who finished sixth in Paris, is third (8 points). Neeraj is expected to return home after the Diamond League final which will be held in Brussels on September 14.





Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Entry List:-



Neeraj Chopra (IND): SB- 89.45m; PB- 89.94m

Roderick Genki Dean (JPN): SB- 82.48m; PB- 84.28m

Lassi Etelatalo (FIN): SB- 84.67m; PB- 86.44m

Artur Felfner (UKR): SB- 83.95m; PB- 84.32m

Andrian Mardare (MDA): SB- 84.13m; PB- 86.66m

Edis Matusevicius (LTU): SB- 85.68m; PB- 89.17m

Anderson Peters (GRN): SB- 88.63m; PB- 93.07m

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE): SB- 88.65m; PB- 90.88m

Julian Weber (GER): SB- 88.37m; PB- 89.54m Julius Yego (KEN): SB- 87.72m; PB- 92.72m

Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Javelin Throw Schedule

Javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 will start at 12:22 AM IST on Friday (August 23).

Lausanne Diamond League Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of Lausanne Diamond League will be available on Jio Cinema app and website. The live telecast will be available in Sports 18 network.



