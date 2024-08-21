Inside Ex-RG Kar Hospital Principal's 'Mafia-Raj': Selling Dead Bodies, 20% Cut From Failed Students And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old PG trainee doctor in Kolkata, a shocking series of allegations against Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, have emerged. The revelations paint a grim picture of alleged and criminal activities during Ghosh's tenure, shedding light on a chilling "mafia-like" within the institution.

Allegations suggest that Ghosh, who was appointed principal in 2021, was involved in redirecting unclaimed dead bodies arriving at RG Kar Medical College for unauthorized uses.

"During our college years, he wasn't known for any notorious behavior," a former classmate of Ghosh told India Today on the condition of anonymity while adding, "But power can change people, and it seems that might be the case with him."

Former deputy superintendent Dr. Akhtar Ali claimed that Ghosh operated a "biomedical waste scam," where waste including rubber gloves, saline bottles, syringes, and needles-typically requiring disposal through authorized channels-was sold to unauthorized entities. These practices are in violation of the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

“Ghosh used to preside over a biomedical waste scam. The waste generated at the hospital every day, weighing 500-600kg, would be sold to unauthorized persons. The waste included rubber gloves, saline bottles, syringes, needles and other items. These can only be handed out to authorized centres for proper disposal and recycling,” Ali was quoted as saying in The Telegraph.

Dr. Ali also alleged that Ghosh extorted money from students and contractors, taking a 20 per cent commission from failed students in exchange for passing grades and ensuring completion certificates.

"He used to fail students, and takes 20 per cent commission. In the case of tenders, R G Kar used to extort money from every work of medical college and hospital, and supply liquor to students in the guest house. He is like a mafia man, very powerful. I had earlier complained against him in 2023 but I was transferred after that," claimed Ali.

According to Ali, he had submitted written complaints to the state vigilance commission, the anti-corruption bureau, and the state health department headquarters at Swasthya Bhavan on July 13, 2023.

“I had lodged several complaints and tried to alert the government about the malpractices. But nothing happened and I was transferred from RG Kar. My wife and other family members and I started receiving threat calls. The callers said they would hurt us if I did not keep quiet. Later, I also sent a complaint to the chief minister's grievance cell,” said Ali.

Despite being transferred twice, Ghosh, supported by student groups, managed to overturn these transfer orders. It was only after the heinous crime occurred that Ghosh resigned, stating he was unable to respond to inquiries because the victim was "like his daughter."

"His resignation (after the rape and murder) was an eyewash. He was appointed the principal of Calcutta National Medical College within eight hours," Ali further remarked.

The Kolkata Police have launched an investigation into Ghosh's alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe these claims, and charges of forgery and criminal conspiracy have been filed against Ghosh under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A recent complaint filed by the state health department's special secretary, Debal Saha, detailed allegations of collusive bidding and financial irregularities. The complaint highlighted that Ghosh and certain unscrupulous contractors engaged in bid rigging, awarding contracts to firms like M/s Eshan Cafe, M/s Khama Louha, and M/s Ma Tara Traders, allegedly in exchange for bribes.

As investigations continue, the horrifying revelations about Sandip Ghosh's activities underscore the urgent need for a thorough probe into the corruption at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The tragic death of the PG trainee doctor has brought to light the extent of the alleged criminal network operating under Ghosh's leadership, raising serious concerns about the integrity and governance within the medical institution.