7 Earth-like planets can be our 2nd home; Check out NOW

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With the search for habitable planets gaining momentum, scientists have identified several Earth-like exoplanets that could potentially serve as our new home. These planets, located in the habitable zones of their respective stars, offer promising conditions for supporting life

Orbiting a red dwarf star, Gliese 667 Cc is in habitable zone, is considered one of best candidates for finding Earth-like conditions. Its size, orbit suggest a stable climate

Ross 128 b orbits a red dwarf star and is located in habitable zone. Its proximity, potential for Earth-like conditions make it a strong candidate for future exploration and study

Located about 40 light-years away, LHS 1140 b is a super-Earth that sits in the habitable zone of its star. Its size and composition suggest it could support life

One of 7 planets orbiting cool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1, this planet lies within its star's habitable zone. Its potential for liquid water, Earth-like conditions make it intriguing

This exoplanet is part of a star system with a red dwarf star, located in the habitable zone. Its size and composition are similar to Earth's

Earth's cousin, Kepler-452b orbits Sun-like star, lies in the habitable zone. Its similarities to Earth, including its size and temperature, offer hope for potential habitability

Orbiting closest star to our Sun, Proxima Centauri b is within the habitable zone where liquid water could exist. Its proximity makes it a prime candidate for future exploration