Asia-Pacific To Mark The Highest CAGR With All Good Reasons To Grow

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing for artificial organs. The region is the new age innovation hub for highly effective technologies with applications in healthcare, medicine, and medical devices. The affordability of medical and healthcare products manufactured in Asia-Pacific predominantly drives the market growth in the region.

The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, malnutrition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension, cirrhosis, hepatitis B and C, and Hemochromatosis, among other diseases, contributes to the demand for artificial organs in Asia-Pacific.



The affordability of medical and healthcare products and the availability of quality healthcare fuel medical tourism in Asia-Pacific. Patients from around the globe flock to Singapore, Thailand, and India for artificial organ replacement surgeries, which augments Asia-Pacific's artificial organs market.

The global artificial organs market was valued at USD 21,534.2 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2020–2029

The number of organ donors is abysmally low globally, which widens the gap between the number of organs available for transplant and the number of organs required, in turn translating to higher demand for artificial organs

Ongoing R&D in 3D bio-printing is slated to pave way for market growth in years to come

Ongoing and upcoming advancements in 3D printing and 3D bio-printing to enhance efficiency are expected to see Japan emerge as a significant value shareholder

The demand for artificial kidneys and artificial liver is pegged to be the highest in Asia Pacific, attributable to the rising incidence of kidney and liver failure on account of increasing alcohol consumption.

Increasing incidence of novel disease, epidemic, and pandemic outbreaks fuel the demand for artificial organs in China

R&D by biomedical engineers in the production of human tissue for use in artificial organs to suppress immune response is expected to increase the acceptance of artificial organs by the body. Such developments will indubitably strengthen the artificial organs market's growth prospects

The focus on artificial organ technologies for preventive and therapeutic medicine is expected to create new growth avenues during the forecast period

Some of the key players in the global artificial organs market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Getinge AB, and Medtronic PLC



Artificial Kidneys

Artificial Liver

Artificial Pancreas

Artificial Heart

Artificial Lungs

Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East

Africa





