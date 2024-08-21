Belarus president claims Ukraine is forcing Russia to use nuclear arms

(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has expressed serious concerns over Ukraine's recent military actions in the Kursk Region, which he perceives as a calculated attempt to provoke Russia into using nuclear weapons. In a recent interview broadcast on Russia-1, Lukashenko suggested that Ukraine's incursion into internationally recognized Russian territory represents a significant threat to global stability, potentially pushing Russia toward extreme measures.



Lukashenko characterized the Ukrainian offensive as the largest cross-border assault since the onset of the conflict and warned that it could be an intentional effort to escalate the situation to the point where Russia might consider deploying nuclear weapons. Such an outcome, according to Lukashenko, would severely damage Russia's global standing and play into the hands of Kyiv and its Western allies, turning public opinion sharply against Moscow.



The Belarusian leader pointed out that a nuclear response would result in severe international backlash, leaving Russia isolated and devoid of support from other nations due to the universally condemned consequences of nuclear warfare. He stressed that the use of nuclear weapons would lead to an almost complete loss of sympathetic countries, driven by widespread aversion to the catastrophic effects of nuclear fallout.



In addition to his concerns about nuclear escalation, Lukashenko addressed Ukrainian claims that the Kursk incursion was strategically aimed at enhancing Kyiv's negotiating position for future discussions with Russia. He dismissed this notion as ineffective against a major power like Russia, suggesting that such tactics would ultimately fail and that Ukrainian forces would eventually be driven out of the Kursk Region.



Lukashenko's statements reflect growing apprehension about the potential for the conflict to escalate into more severe and destabilizing actions, with the possibility of nuclear involvement casting a long shadow over the ongoing military engagements.

MENAFN21082024000045015687ID1108584144