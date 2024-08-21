America repeats mistakes of USSR in Middle East

(MENAFN) The ongoing confrontation between Iran and Israel has dominated headlines for several weeks, yet no major player in Middle Eastern seems eager to escalate the conflict into a broader military confrontation. Instead, the situation in this strategically crucial region is gradually moving toward a precarious internal balance. This reflects a broader trend observed globally, where nations are navigating their relations in the wake of the collapse of the old international order, while a new system has yet to fully emerge.



The potential for the conflict to escalate further remains uncertain. Internal dynamics within Israel could potentially trigger a more aggressive stance toward Tehran, compelling Iran to retaliate with significant force. However, it appears unlikely that any actions short of a nuclear strike would prompt Iran to abandon its currently cautious approach. As a result, the crisis may evolve into a phase of more restrained diplomatic engagement, eventually leading to a new equilibrium in international relations within the Middle East.



This process of adjustment will likely involve a balancing act where various national interests counterbalance each other. The primary objective for each country remains its own survival, which will likely deter any excessively reckless actions. In this environment, the focus will shift towards managing and mitigating conflicts rather than escalating them.



The current scenario reflects a repetition of mistakes made by previous global powers, such as the Soviet Union, in their handling of Middle Eastern affairs. Just as the USSR struggled with its policies in the region, the United States now faces similar challenges. As the international community waits for a new order to take shape, the Middle East will likely continue to experience a complex interplay of strategic maneuvers and cautious diplomacy, aiming to stabilize a region marked by deep-seated conflicts and shifting power dynamics.

