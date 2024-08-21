New Ambassador Of Belgium Arrives In Azerbaijan
Date
8/21/2024 5:52:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The new ambassador of Belgium, Julien de Fraypont, arrived in
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the post
shared by ambassador on his official "X" account.
"One week after our arrival in Baku, already relishing the
morning walking commute to the office," the post reads.
It should be noted that Julien de Fraypont is the non-resident
ambassador of Belgium to Georgia and Turkmenistan.
MENAFN21082024000195011045ID1108584009
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.