New Ambassador Of Belgium Arrives In Azerbaijan

8/21/2024 5:52:45 AM

Fatima Latifova

The new ambassador of Belgium, Julien de Fraypont, arrived in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ambassador on his official "X" account.

"One week after our arrival in Baku, already relishing the morning walking commute to the office," the post reads.

It should be noted that Julien de Fraypont is the non-resident ambassador of Belgium to Georgia and Turkmenistan.

AzerNews

