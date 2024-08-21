Italian state TV summons back reporters who breached Russian border

(MENAFN) Italy's national broadcaster RAI has recalled two of its journalists, Stefania Battistini and Simone Traini, following their involvement in a controversial report covering a Ukrainian cross-border raid into Russia’s Kursk Region. The move comes after Russia’s Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal investigation into the incident.



RAI issued a statement on Saturday explaining that Battistini and Traini were being temporarily recalled to Italy for their safety and security. They are scheduled to return to Milan on Sunday. The controversy stems from a TV report aired on Wednesday, which featured footage of the journalists embedded with Ukrainian forces during their raid into Russian territory. The report included scenes of damaged Ukrainian equipment and the Russian town of Sudzha, which had been affected by the conflict.



In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Italy’s ambassador, Cecilia Piccioni, on Friday to express strong disapproval. The ministry accused the journalists of illegally entering Russian territory and using their coverage to obscure the actions of Ukrainian forces. The Russian officials criticized the reporters for violating Russian laws and journalistic ethics, further escalating the diplomatic tension between the two nations.

