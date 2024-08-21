MENAFN - PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX , the go-to skincare brand for dermatologists renowned for its clean, effective, and gentle products designed for sensitive skin, is elevating the skincare game with the COSRX Advanced Snail Duo. Inspired by the TikTok sensation #MirrorSkin, which has captivated millions characterized by skin so luminous that it mirrors light, this duo harnesses the power of snail mucin to transform your skin free from redness and acne blemishes.

COSRX Elevates Skincare with Advanced Snail Duo, Inspired by Viral #MirrorSkin TikTok Trend

The COSRX Advanced Snail duo includes two powerhouse products designed to work together for optimal results. The Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is infused with 96% snail mucin

to repair and rejuvenate the skin and a maximum concentration of actives which work together to deeply nourish and plump the skin. With thousands of 5-star ratings on Amazon, this essence is celebrated for its ability to improve dry, damaged, and acne-prone skin, and reinforcing the skin barrier.

Following the essence, the Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream locks in moisture and reinforces the skin barrier with its rich, lightweight formula containing 92% snail mucin. The cream hydrates the skin, soothes irritation and redness, and provides long-lasting hydration without a heavy feel.

The #MirrorSkin effect, as demonstrated in a TikTok by Fairirayi Garaba , has taken social media by storm inspiring beauty creators to seek out the mentioned products to test whether they truly deliver radiant skin. And the results have shaken the beauty community with many users claiming "My skin is a mirror", "It's reflecting" and more.

The COSRX Advanced Snail Duo has been highlighted as essentials in achieving this trend with the hashtag #COSRXsnailmucin garnering up to 97 million views and counting. With users praising its effectiveness in creating luminous skin that goes beyond glass skin and onto the next level of mirror skin, the COSRX Advanced Snail Duo continues to stay at the forefront of this trend.

The #MirrorSkin effect is within reach, shop the Advanced Snail Duo at COSRX's official TikTok Shop. They're up to 40% off now

and is a one in a million opportunity to get your hands on this viral duo before they sell out.

About COSRX: With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including , Amazon , ULTA , Revolve , Dermstore , Nordstrom and Target . COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok .

