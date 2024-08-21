Omar Castañeda Solares Appointed Patron Of Indo-Guatemala Cultural Forum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi – The International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) is pleased to announce the appointment of H.E. Mr. Omar Castañeda Solares, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Guatemala to India, as the new Patron of the Indo-Guatemala and Cultural Forum. The official announcement was made by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI, at a ceremony held at the Embassy of Guatemala.



In his new role, Ambassador Castañeda Solares will oversee the development and of cultural relations between India and Guatemala. His extensive experience and dedication are expected to enhance the activities and reach of the Forum significantly.



“We are happy that H.E. Mr. Omar Castañeda Solares, Ambassador of Guatemala to India, is now the patron of the Indo-Guatemala Film and Cultural Forum. Under his guidance, we will be able to do much better and wholeheartedly develop and promote relations between the people of India and Guatemala,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah during the ceremony.



Ambassador Castañeda Solares expressed his gratitude and excitement for his new role, stating,“I am feeling humbled to be part of the organization. Together we will take this setup to a higher platform.”



Ambassador Omar Lisandro Castañeda Solares joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala on April 18, 2005. He is a career diplomat with extensive experience in multilateral affairs. Throughout his career, he has served Guatemala in various capacities, including Third Secretary in the Directorate General of Protocol, Second and First Secretary in the Directorate General of Multilateral Relations, and Minister Counselor at the Permanent Mission of Guatemala to the United Nations in New York from 2009 to 2015.



From 2016 to 2022, he served as Deputy Permanent Representative of Guatemala to the United Nations. In December 2022, Ambassador Castañeda Solares was appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Guatemala to India and presented his letters of credence to Her Excellency Smt. Droupadi Murmu on February 15, 2023.



