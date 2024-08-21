ABL Diagnostics Continues Its Surveillance Of SARS-Cov-2 Variants And Prepares For Any Resurgence Of COVID-19 Outbreaks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WOIPPY, FRANCE, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the“Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories today announced its DeepChek® offer for SARS-CoV-2 Assays & Software, able to identify, to distinguish and to monitor circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, indicative of infection and related epidemics, has never been stopped since its launch in 2020.



Today, COVID-19 virus continues to evolve and new variants and mutations like KP.1, KP.2, KP.3 and their sub-lineages keep emerging and now account for most infections in the USA as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) surveillance program in August.



ABL Diagnostics enhanced its efforts recently to be able the monitoring of specific SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest and to be prepared for any resurgence of a new COVID-19 epidemics and limits its impacts.



The percentage of people reporting positive tests has reached its highest point since January 2023 with dramatic increase of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 which raises the risk of new epidemics. ABL Diagnostics tightly scrutinizes the evolution of this viral dynamic and keeps updating its panel of DeepChek® SARS-CoV-2 Next Generation Sequencing (“NGS”) assays with latest sets of primers. ABL Diagnostics also keeps updating its DeepChek® SARS-CoV-2 software to classify all known strains within minutes.



“Our R&D team keeps a constant watch on technical and scientific developments, enabling us to provide virology laboratories with up-to-date whole genome kit and software capable of coping with rapid virus evolution.” said Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of R&D at ABL Diagnostics.



“We offer our partners targeted programs with different products including SARS-CoV-2, Influenza, RSV Whole Genome solutions at the best possible conditions, so that together we can face up and differentiate among possible epidemic outbreaks within these respiratory viruses”, added Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABL Diagnostics.



ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICS



ABL DIAGNOSTICS S.A. (ABLD) is a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions intended to be used for molecular detection by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – UltraGene® and for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChek®.



These molecular biology products cover one of the largest portfolio of microbiology applications, growing fast year after year to stick to the market needs, with a primary focus on HIV (with target-specific assays covering all relevant genes used for drug resistance assessment like reverse transcriptase, protease, integrase and with the disruptive Whole Genome Kit), on SARS-CoV-2, on Tuberculosis (with a multiplex assay targeting genes relevant for first line, second line and new-drugs resistance determination), on viral hepatitis B and C, 16s/18s RNA for taxonomy and microbiome analyses and other viral and bacterial targets.



ABL Diagnostics also develops, manufactures, and markets kits for clinical specimen collection – MediaChek® and digital solutions like Nadis®, an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system used in France in more than 200 hospitals managing patients infected by HIV or Viral Hepatitis.



ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). For further information, please visit .





