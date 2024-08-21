Hezbollah Fired 75 Rockets Against Israeli Targets Along Border

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM/BEIRUT, Aug 21 (NNN-NNA) – Hezbollah fired 75 rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights yesterday, sparking fires and prompting authorities to instruct tens of thousands of residents to remain indoors.

The Israeli military said, the rockets targeted the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights.“Some of the projectiles were intercepted, while the remainder landed in open areas,” the military said, adding that, no injuries were reported.

In retaliation, the Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes, which the military said targeted one of the launchers used in the attack.

Israel's Fire and Rescue Services were dispatched to extinguish fires in several locations in the north. Local authorities urged residents to stay close to shelters, avoid driving, and refrain from gatherings and outdoor activities. These precautions were issued in coordination with the military.

The rocket fire followed Israeli airstrikes on Monday evening, that targeted Hezbollah weapons storage facilities, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, according to a statement from Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported that, nine people, including three Syrians, were injured in the Israeli strike on Monday.– NNN-NNA