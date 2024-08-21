Punyam Academy Is Thrilled To Launched Its New E-Learning Course On Carbon Footprint And Net Zero Implementer Training

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam Academy, a leading provider of training programs and certification courses, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Net Zero Implementer Training course. The training is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to guide organizations on the journey to achieving net zero emissions, aligning with global sustainability goals. By attending the Net Zero Implementer Training online course, people and organizations will be able to reduce greenhouse emissions and achieve net zero by implementing carbon footprint and net-zero methods.



With the help of the carbon footprint net zero implementer training course, participants will have a thorough understanding of the principles of greenhouse gas emissions and carbon foot printing. Participants in the course get the information and skills needed to measure and report their carbon footprints, under the guidance of seasoned consultants. Experts in greenhouse gas and carbon footprint implementation are in high demand as customers around the world seek net zero GHG efforts. Along with covering specific human activities like air travel and commuting, the course also covers the definition of carbon footprint, measurement techniques, and reporting formulas for families and companies. Carbon neutrality, carbon offsetting, greenhouse gases, greenhouse effect, and GWP are all covered. Along with explaining how to offset emissions, the course offers examples of carbon offsetting. The demand for skilled professionals to implement net-zero strategies is increasing due to climate change, and Punyam Academy's Net Zero Implementer Training Course provides in-depth training on the latest methodologies, tools, and best practices for achieving carbon neutrality.



The Carbon Footprint and Net Zero Implementer Training course covers various topics related to greenhouse gas emissions. It covers ISO 14064 overview, greenhouse gas emission process terms and definitions, GHG measurement, quantification, and reporting requirements for industry, project level, GHG documentation, GHG concept, understanding the carbon footprint, carbon footprint quantification methodology, estimation of carbon footprint, reporting carbon footprint, roadmap to net zero, carbon neutrality and carbon offsetting, and a case study on carbon footprint estimation. The course includes lecture videos, hand-outs, online sessions, and a final exam. Video Lectures are recorded by experienced trainers and consultants, while handouts are available in PDF format for download and offline reading. The course also includes 7 session exams and one final exam, with participants receiving an auto-generated certificate for their completion. An Excel-based calculator kit is provided for quick and easy quantification of carbon footprint quantification. With the aid of Punyam Academy's service, companies, consultants, and staff will be able to implement carbon footprint reduction strategies more successfully, helping the globe attain Net Zero by 2050 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 in compliance with the Paris Climate Agreement.



Individuals in organizations, industries, managers, staff, consultants, students, environmental managers, and those with an interest in topics related to climate change, such as net zero, carbon neutrality, and carbon offsetting, are the target audience for the course. Those in charge of net zero and carbon footprint initiatives, managers, staff members, consultants, students, and those looking to advance their professional careers in carbon footprint management can all benefit from it. To learn more about this training, click this below link:



About the Punyam Academy

Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd. is a registered training provider that provides a variety of online courses, E-books, PowerPoint presentations, documentation, and KPO services for audits by clients and other parties. Punyam Academy is a leader in the field of e-learning, training, and ISO and other management system standard certification. Punyam Academy is a leading provider of training courses and services for over 200 courses, covering 18 categories and instrument calibration, risk management, GHG, AI management, food safety officer, SA 8000 auditor, business improvement, and auditor and lead auditor courses on QMS, EMS, OHSAS, Food Safety, IT Security and Services, etc. more than 50 management systems. More than 9000 students from more than 100 countries have completed the courses thus far.







