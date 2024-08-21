Remine+ | Positive Impact From Mine Waste
Date
8/21/2024 12:04:19 AM
The legacy of mine waste is undeniably massive, but so too is the opportunity. We look beyond waste, leading the future of resource recovery.
ReMine+ is at the forefront of mineral processing innovation. Our patented process extracts valuable metals and sulphur from mine waste to minimize environmental risks.
To view a video on leading the future of resource recovery, please visit:
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB ) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) has a strategic approach that positions us to be among the first wave of new entrants into the allied battery materials supply chain. We are committed to playing a leading role in securing a stable and sustainable future for critical minerals.
Joe Kaderavek
Chief Executive Officer
...
P: (02) 8287 0660
