Remine+ | Positive Impact From Mine Waste

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

The legacy of mine waste is undeniably massive, but so too is the opportunity. We look beyond waste, leading the future of resource recovery.

ReMine+ is at the forefront of mineral processing innovation. Our patented process extracts valuable metals and sulphur from mine waste to minimize environmental risks.

To view a on leading the future of resource recovery, please visit:





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB ) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) has a strategic approach that positions us to be among the first wave of new entrants into the allied battery materials supply chain. We are committed to playing a leading role in securing a stable and sustainable future for critical minerals.

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">Joe Kaderavek Chief Executive Officer ... P: (02) 8287 0660