PM Modi's Visit To Poland: European Parliament Member Calls It 'Very Important', Says 'Would Like To Talk About...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dariusz Jonski, a member of the European Parliament, described Prime Narendra Modi 's upcoming visit to Poland as "very important" for both and business reasons. He emphasised that this visit marks the first time in 45 years that an Indian Prime Minister will be visiting Poland.

According to the of External Affairs, PM Modi will officially visit Poland and Ukraine from August 21-23. This visit is particularly significant as it marks the 70th anniversary of relations between New Delhi and Warsaw, which is being commemorated in 2024.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Jonski highlighted that Poland is keen to discuss healthcare during Prime Minister's visit, noting the country's need for 25,000 doctors and specialists. He also mentioned Poland's interest in the IT sector and its desire to collaborate with Indian companies.

He stated,“Prime Minister Modi is coming to Poland after 45 years,”I was born 79. So it's very important this visit for us and today I would like to thank for this visit. It's very important for us because of politics and business. Yes, we have lot a lot of Indian company in the center of Poland, our region, my region,...it's about 5,000 people from India are living here. So we would like to talk about flight direction because it's only once a day Poland-India and India-Poland."

"We would like to talk about health care because we right now need about 25,000 doctors and specialists. So if some doctors and specialists would like to learn a Polish language and pass the exams. We would would like to talk about Poland and work here. We would like to talk about IT sector because Poland is the top five and would like to cooperate with Indian companies. So there's a lot of issues to cooperate and I think that this visiting closer and we will be do the business and politics the best and together, he added.

When he was asked whether there will be relaxation in visas for doctor , he said,“We have a lot of school in Poland. If somebody wants to come here to learn Polish languages and pass the exams doctors and nurses and specialists in healthcare, it's absolutely positive and absolutely can do it. So, a lot of people from all the world were coming to Poland and and learn our Polish language and get a job here. But, language is very important for us in the health care.”

India and Poland share long-standing friendly relations, marked by high-level political contacts and vibrant economic engagement. The bilateral relations are wide-ranging and mutually beneficial. Poland is India's key economic partner in Central Europe. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1954, with the Indian Embassy opening in Warsaw in 1957 and the Polish Embassy in New Delhi in 1954.

(With inputs from ANI)