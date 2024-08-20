SKYLAB ASTRONAUT JOE KERWIN's DEBUT NOVEL IS OUT NOW

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Joe Kerwin, retired NASA astronaut, physician, and author

~Finding Eden - A Journey Through Time, Faith, and Humanity~

- Joe Kerwin, retired NASA astronaut, physician, and authorCOLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. J.P. "Joe" Kerwin, the first U.S. physician to go into space, released his highly anticipated first novel, Finding Eden , today, August 20th from Headline .Inspired by his unique experiences and deep reflections, Kerwin takes readers on an epic journey a thousand years after Adam and Eve's exile from Eden.Finding Eden follows the story of Elwin and his family as they strive to survive in a world where the memory of Eden is fading but not forgotten. Throughout their journey, they develop tools, customs, and laws, confront selfishness and generosity within themselves, and embark on a long trek to discover their origins.Their struggle to decipher an ancient stone believed to hold the promise of their Maker's return becomes the centerpiece of their quest for redemption.Dr. Kerwin, having had the unique privilege of viewing Earth from 250 miles up during the first manned Skylab mission in 1973, brings a truly otherworldly perspective to the novel that few others can match. His strong and enduring faith as an Irish Catholic Christian and later training as a healer and space traveler deeply influenced him. Kerwin was intrigued to explore the dual nature of humanity in Finding Eden-our capacity for both heroism and villainy-through the lens of a tale set ten thousand years ago."I've always been fascinated by the human condition, our origins, and the profound questions of faith and morality," said Kerwin. "Finding Eden is my way of exploring these themes through a narrative that blends adventure, history, and spirituality." The novel delves into themes of survival, the human quest for meaning, the enduring power of faith, and the hope for redemption.Finding Eden is not just a story of survival; it's a reflection on the eternal human quest for meaning, the enduring power of faith, and the hope for redemption. With a background as a NASA astronaut who has seen the world from a perspective few can imagine, Kerwin offers readers a captivating novel that is thought-provoking and inspiring, drawing readers into a world of adventure, history, and spirituality.About Dr. J.P. "Joe" Kerwin:Joe Kerwin is a retired NASA astronaut, physician, and author. Joe flew aboard Skylab 2, the first-ever manned mission to the Skylab space station, where he served as the science pilot and the first-ever U.S. doctor in space. Skylab celebrated the 50th anniversary of that mission in 2023. A 2024 inductee into the Irish American Hall of Fame and 1997 inductee into the Astronaut Hall of Fame, Kerwin is also the co-author of Homesteading Space, a history of the Skylab program. The former Navy flight surgeon's roughly 4,500 hours of flying time, unprecedented experiences during the Skylab mission, strong and enduring Catholic faith, and deep interest in the complexities of human behavior have all profoundly influenced his writing. Finding Eden is Joe Kerwin's first novel.For more information on Finding Eden, interviews, or reviewer copies, please contact

