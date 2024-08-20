BUBS ESSENTIAL INFANT FORMULA SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2024 PARENTING AWARD WINNER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Good Housekeeping's Nutrition Lab DirectorLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bubs , the Australian made, clean label formula brand, announced today that its new Bubs Essential Infant Formula was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Parenting Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping/parenting2024 .Bubs Essential Infant Formula hit shelves this past May. Formulated with the same Clean Label Project certified ingredients, Bubs Essential offers wholesome nutrition at a more accessible price point. It is the most accessible infant formula on the market to hold both a Clean Label Project Purity Award – meaning it's been tested for over 400 contaminants, heavy metals and more – and meet the First 1,000 Days Promise standards, which adopts elements of European food regulations to recognize brands that surpass containment standards.A winner in the Bottles & Formula category, the Good Housekeeping team highlighted Bubs Essential's high quality, whole-milk base and added prebiotics and probiotics for gut and immune support."It has everything I'd look for in a quality formula,” said Good Housekeeping's Nutrition Lab Director.“Our team of registered dietitians highlighted how it contains vital vitamins and minerals and is made without corn syrup, maltodextrin and growth hormones.”In search of the best gear and services for babies, kids and caregivers, the experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute put hundreds of items through the wringer in their Labs and with the help of over 200 parent testers. Analysts evaluated the products' performance and durability in the GH Institute Labs, while parents weighed in on aspects such as ease of use, appearance, comfort and more. Winners were selected based on attributes like quality, innovation, convenience, safety and value.Bubs Essential Infant Formula comes in a 20 ounce can at an MSRP of $26.99 and can be found at major retailers nationwide.# # #About BubsFounded in 2005 by an Australian mom, Bubs is on a mission to nourish with integrity and foster healthy growth using the finest quality ingredients. Long trusted by families throughout APAC, Bubs entered the U.S. market first with its toddler formulas in 2021 and then with its infant formulas in 2022 at the height of the U.S. Formula Crisis. Today, Bubs is a leading goat milk infant and toddler formula. Other products include the newly introduced Bubs Essential Infant Formula and 365 Day Grass Fed Infant and Toddler Formulas. Bubs can be purchased at major retailers including Target, Amazon, Walmart and Kroger. Visit aussiebubs for more information.

