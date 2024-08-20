University Of Oxford Announces The Establishment Of The Guru Nanak Junior Research Fellowship, Supported By Singh Sabha Southall

(MENAFN- Pressat) In a significant advancement for the study of Sikh teachings and Panjab, the University of Oxford is creating the Guru Nanak Junior Research Fellowship at Wolfson College. This initiative has been made possible through the generous support of donors including Sri Guru Singh Sabha Southall, a leading Sikh organisation in the UK.

Wolfson College, renowned for its extensive research in South Asian studies encompassing languages, literature, culture, economics, and social dynamics, has recognised the need for deeper exploration of Sikhi and Punjab. The Guru Nanak Junior Research Fellowship represents a monumental stride towards filling this academic gap at Oxford.

Mr. Himmat Singh Sohi, President of Singh Sabha Southall, expressed his joy upon the successful fundraising of £180,000, enabling the fellowship's launch for an initial three years. "It's a moment of immense pride and responsibility for us to contribute significantly to the foundation of this fellowship," Mr. Sohi stated.

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Bhinder, Vice President of Singh Sabha, remarked, "Education has always been a cornerstone of the Singh Sabha movement. This fellowship at the University of Oxford is a testament to our ongoing commitment to this legacy."

General Secretary Harmeet Singh Gill highlighted the Sabha's dedication to disseminating the teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji through educational endeavours, underscoring the Sabha's commitment to this principle.

Dr Huw David, Development Director and Governing Body Fellow of Wolfson College, expressed his gratitude to Singh Sabha Southall for their substantial donation of £140,329. "This philanthropic gesture significantly contributes to the academic exploration and preservation of Guru Nanak's teachings and traditions," said Dr David.