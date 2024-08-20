Washington Poison Center Appoints Michele Meaker As Director Of Development & Grants Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center (WAPC), Washington's statewide nonprofit resource on poison prevention and drug safety, announces Michele Meaker as its new Director of Development & Grants Management. In this role, Michele will spearhead the organization's fundraising initiatives, including developing strategies to generate revenue, managing and expanding partnerships, cultivating relationships with corporate sponsors, and overseeing grant applications.

Michele Meaker, Director of Development & Grants Management at the Washington Poison Center

A Seattle native, Michele has driven successful fundraising campaigns, engaged donors, and fostered corporate sponsorships throughout her career. She has over a decade of experience in nonprofit fundraising and a proven track record in securing private and public grants.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michele to our team," says Dr. Sierra Ranier, Director of Business Operations & Finance at the WAPC. "Michele's versatile skill set and extensive experience in healthcare and community-based nonprofits make her an ideal fit for our organization. Michele's passion for our mission and her ability to navigate the complexities and challenges often associated with nonprofit funding will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve Washington."

Before joining the WAPC, Michele served at Stilly Valley Health Connections and United Way of Snohomish County. Notably, she held the position of Executive Director at NAMI Eastside, a local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, where she led initiatives to support mental health services across east King County. Michele also gained significant experience in public funding and event management during her tenure at Compass Health, one of Washington's largest nonprofit providers of mental health services.

Michele holds a master's degree in public administration from the Evans School of Public Policy & Governance at the University of Washington, along with a Professional Certificate in Fundraising Management. Her dedication to mental health advocacy is evident through her involvement in NAMI education programs and her role as a Mental Health First Aid instructor. Michele's extensive network and experience in policy and advocacy further enhance her capacity to contribute to WAPC's mission.

About the Washington Poison Center: The Washington Poison Center (WAPC) is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing and reducing harm from poisonings and overdoses. The WAPC's expert staff of nurses, pharmacists, and physicians are a reliable and consistent resource for timely, relevant, and life-saving information, 24/7, at no cost to people and healthcare providers in Washington State.

