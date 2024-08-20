RAK Art Foundation Collaborates With Qgallery To Showcase Bahraini Art In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Bahrain-based RAK Art Foundation has announced its collaboration with QGallery in Baku, Azerbaijan, for an upcoming art featuring a selection of artworks by Bahraini artists representing various generations and art schools, Azernews reports.

The exhibition, kicking off on 30th August, will showcase pieces from the RAK Art Foundation collection, curated and acquired by the renowned Bahraini artist and collector Rashid Al Khalifa, Founder of RAK Art Foundation, over the years from various art exhibitions, in addition to a few other artworks owned by Bahraini artists.

This cultural collaboration aims to introduce the rich tapestry of Bahraini art to the vibrant and diverse art scene in Baku, offering a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors to experience the beauty and depth of Bahraini contemporary art.

Artist Rashid Al Khalifa, Founder of RAK Art Foundation, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to share the remarkable talent of Bahraini artists with QGallery and the art lovers in Azerbaijan. This collaboration marks the beginning of what I hope will be a series of successful cultural exchanges between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation through the universal language of art."

“The RAK Art Foundation remains committed to promoting Bahraini art globally, aiming to facilitate cross-cultural collaborations and exchanges as a means of fostering international partnerships and understanding. Through art, the Foundation seeks to contribute to critical discourse and social dialogue, advocating for innovation, sustainability, and positive change.”, he added.

Emin Mammadov, founder of Q Gallery, remarked, "Our collaboration with the artist Rashid Al Khalifa and the RAK Art Foundation is a testament to the power of art in fostering international friendships and cultural understanding. Our bond has only strengthened after a meaningful encounter with Bahraini contemporary art and the esteemed artist Rashid Al Khalifa. We are thrilled to bring a glimpse of the Bahraini art landscape to Baku and look forward to further exchange and partnership opportunities between our two countries."

The RAK Art Foundation, a non-profit organization, empowers artists worldwide and fosters international partnerships through various exhibitions, events, and collaborative initiatives. The Foundation aims to engage communities, educate the public, and provide a platform for critical discourse and social dialogue.

QGallery, founded in 1999 by the esteemed Azerbaijani artist and professor Salhab Mammadov, exclusively features the finest contemporary Azerbaijani art. The gallery is a dynamic center for exhibitions, collections, and commercial activities, actively participating in international art fairs and competitions to promote and share the rich Azerbaijani art landscape.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr