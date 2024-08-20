RAK Art Foundation Collaborates With Qgallery To Showcase Bahraini Art In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Bahrain-based RAK Art Foundation has announced its
collaboration with QGallery in Baku, Azerbaijan, for an upcoming
art exhibition featuring a selection of artworks by Bahraini
artists representing various generations and art schools,
Azernews reports.
The exhibition, kicking off on 30th August, will showcase pieces
from the RAK Art Foundation collection, curated and acquired by the
renowned Bahraini artist and collector Rashid Al Khalifa, Founder
of RAK Art Foundation, over the years from various art exhibitions,
in addition to a few other artworks owned by Bahraini artists.
This cultural collaboration aims to introduce the rich tapestry
of Bahraini art to the vibrant and diverse art scene in Baku,
offering a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors to
experience the beauty and depth of Bahraini contemporary art.
Artist Rashid Al Khalifa, Founder of RAK Art Foundation,
expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "I am
delighted to have the opportunity to share the remarkable talent of
Bahraini artists with QGallery and the art lovers in Azerbaijan.
This collaboration marks the beginning of what I hope will be a
series of successful cultural exchanges between Azerbaijan and
Bahrain, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation through
the universal language of art."
“The RAK Art Foundation remains committed to promoting Bahraini
art globally, aiming to facilitate cross-cultural collaborations
and exchanges as a means of fostering international partnerships
and understanding. Through art, the Foundation seeks to contribute
to critical discourse and social dialogue, advocating for
innovation, sustainability, and positive change.”, he added.
Emin Mammadov, founder of Q Gallery, remarked, "Our
collaboration with the artist Rashid Al Khalifa and the RAK Art
Foundation is a testament to the power of art in fostering
international friendships and cultural understanding. Our bond has
only strengthened after a meaningful encounter with Bahraini
contemporary art and the esteemed artist Rashid Al Khalifa. We are
thrilled to bring a glimpse of the Bahraini art landscape to Baku
and look forward to further exchange and partnership opportunities
between our two countries."
The RAK Art Foundation, a non-profit organization, empowers
artists worldwide and fosters international partnerships through
various exhibitions, events, and collaborative initiatives. The
Foundation aims to engage communities, educate the public, and
provide a platform for critical discourse and social dialogue.
QGallery, founded in 1999 by the esteemed Azerbaijani artist and
professor Salhab Mammadov, exclusively features the finest
contemporary Azerbaijani art. The gallery is a dynamic center for
exhibitions, collections, and commercial activities, actively
participating in international art fairs and competitions to
promote and share the rich Azerbaijani art landscape.
For more information about the RAK Art Foundation and Q
Gallery, please visit:
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN20082024000195011045ID1108580165
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.