UK: Over 2 Million People In Afghanistan Received Aid In 2023

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On World Humanitarian Day, the British Embassy for Afghanistan announced that in 2023, it provided aid to over 2.7 million people in Afghanistan.

In a message published on Monday, August 19, on their X page, the embassy stated that this humanitarian aid has reached 1.3 million women.

The British Embassy for Afghanistan emphasized that“on World Humanitarian Day, we continue to work with our partners to improve the challenging humanitarian situation facing the people of Afghanistan.”

Additionally, Robert Dykes, the chargé d'affaires of the British Embassy for Afghanistan, noted in reference to his recent visits to Kabul that the UK's humanitarian efforts have had a positive impact on the lives of the Afghan people.

Meanwhile, Irish officials have announced that they will provide 150 million euros in aid to Afghanistan, Palestine, Yemen, Sudan, and Ukraine.

This comes as humanitarian organizations have consistently warned about the worsening poverty and increasing needs in Afghanistan.

Michael Martin, the Irish Defense Minister, stated that these funds will be used this year to address humanitarian crises in war-torn countries.

Previously, the World Food Programme in Afghanistan reported a $330 million aid contribution from the UK and the United States for Afghanistan.

However, 23.7 million people in Afghanistan are facing a dire humanitarian crisis, which is being exacerbated by the forced deportation of refugees.

