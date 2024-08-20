'Perfect Name,' Elon Musk Reacts To Viral 'DOGE' Post On Donald Trump's Promise Of Cabinet Role

(MENAFN- Live Mint) During a campaign stop, former President and presidential candidate Donald Trum hinted at a potential cabinet appointment if he wins the White House, stating he would offer Elon Musk a position.

The announcement sparked a flurry of activity on X, with many posts discussing the possibility. Musk responded to one of these posts in his distinctive style, leading to the post going viral.

An X page shared,“Donald says he would offer Elon Musk a cabinet or advisory role if elected President.” In response, an X user named 'Sir of the Coin' commented,“Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE),” accompanied by a laughing out loud emoji.

The SpaceX CEO reposted by adding,“Perfect name.”

In a recent interview after a campaign event in York, Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump, now a Republican presidential candidate, discussed his views on electric vehicle (EV) tax credits and potential cabinet appointments.

Trump spoke positively about Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently endorsed him. When asked if he would consider Musk for an advisory or cabinet role, Trump responded affirmatively:“He's a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would. He's a brilliant guy.”

Former President Trump's Twitter/X account was suspended in 2021 for violating the platform's policies, leading to his removal following the January 6 attacks on the US Capitol.

After being banned, Trump launched his own platform, Truth Social, and also sued Twitter to have his account reinstated, but was unsuccessful. He was later reinstated on Twitter/X after Elon Musk's acquisition of the company but has since posted infrequently, favoring communication through Truth Social.

His only tweet since his reinstatement was a mugshot from his arrest related to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential results.

