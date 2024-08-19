Pakistan Deports Over 32,000 Afghan Refugees In Past Month

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Pakistan has deported over 32,000 Afghan migrants in the past month, bringing the total number of Afghans expelled since October of last year to 691,000.

According to Pakistani media, between Sunday, July 21, and Saturday, August 16, a total of 11,054 children, 9,320 women, and 11,826 men were deported from the country.

These migrants were sent back to Afghanistan in 674 vehicles.

Pakistani authorities have stated that the deportation of Afghans without valid residency documents will continue.

The deportation of Afghan migrants from Pakistan began in October 2023, and despite widespread criticism, the process is ongoing.

The forced deportation of Afghan refugees comes at a time when Afghanistan is facing a severe humanitarian crisis. The country is grappling with widespread poverty, food shortages, and a lack of basic services, making it extremely difficult for the returning refugees to survive.

International organizations have expressed deep concern over Pakistan's deportation program, highlighting that the refugees are being sent back to a country where their safety and well-being are at significant risk.

The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan raises serious ethical questions about the forced return of vulnerable populations.

