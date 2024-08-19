One Spirit Supports The Vision Of Bringing Back The Sacred Food Of The Lakota

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) One Spirit, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support for the Lakota people of Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota updates the status, progress and plans for the Charging Buffalo Meat House.

In 2016, One Spirit built the first and only meat processing facility on Pine Ridge Reservation, the Charging Buffalo Meathouse. The facility provides employment opportunities, helps bring back the buffalo herds, and provides healthy, traditional meat.

Bamm Brewer, the visionary that brought the idea and skillset as a traditional carver to create the Charging Buffalo Meathouse, recently talked about the significance of the project and what else is needed to finalize the dream.

"One Spirit organization has joined the Lakota to help bring back the Buffalo. One Spirit helped us build the Charging Buffalo Meat House. Since we've been open five years, we have noticed monumental gains. It's like there are ripple effects that are happening...noticeable from the absence of Buffalo from the Prairie."

"These ripples are showing up as obstacles and after going through them, we realize and look at them as positive gains. After each ripple, we see the gains."

"It took us five years to see how the Charging Buffalo Meat House can really help the Lakota.

We went from processing for ranchers, hunters, and tribal programs to now, possibly, the OST commodity food program. The Tribe has made big moves toward utilizing the Charging Buffalo Meat House. It was announced to us that the commodity program can buy locally for the first time in history. A food initiative grant allows them to buy local."

"To buy local: this is a landmark historical happening."

"As the summer season is upon us we are at a crucial time to finish our expansion project which "would allow us to produce more meat to the tribe and hire more workers creating jobs."

Continued: "On behalf of our Tribal nation, I believe we together can finish the expansion project. The OST commodity program is now looking to us as a resource of meat for our people. We believe we can get our expansion done by late fall and start fully inspected in a year. However, right now our focus should be electrical wiring and then the interior work such as insulation and wall covering."

"We have called this as a time to when we really need to accelerate this project as the commodity programs intentions are to purchase at market rate."

A recent blog post on the One Spirit site says, "The Charging Buffalo Meat Processing Facility stands as a beacon of hope, offering a chance at redemption and empowerment for the Oglala Lakota people. Bamm Brewer's visionary program, supported by One Spirit, is not just about employment; it's about transforming lives and breaking the cycle of addiction and incarceration."

Founder and the driving force of One Spirit, Jeri Baker says, "The Charging Buffalo Meathouse stands as one of One Spirit's most significant and expensive accomplishments, aiming to empower the Lakota people to help themselves. However, to fully realize the facility's potential in providing healthy food to tribal members and expanding sales beyond the reservation, we require additional funds. Your donation can make a substantial impact by financing the necessary upgrades for full certification and unlocking the Charging Buffalo Facility's growth."

Continued: "We are nearing completion.

Currently, the expansion is closed in, the electricity and plumbing is being installed, the walk-in cooler is being built, and the insulation and wallboard is being installed.

We now need to finish the work we started-complete a meat processing facility that can provide fresh meat to the food programs, employment for the people, and a boost to the Reservation's economy."

Talking about specifics of what is needed she commented, "We need AC and HVAC, the railings that will transport the Buffalo in and out and through the meat house, and we also need to complete the walk-in cooler. Basically all of this will be about 300,000."

About One Spirit

One Spirit is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support for the Lakota people of Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. We strive to provide sustainable programs that promote self-sufficiency, economic development, and educational opportunities for the Lakota people. Our mission is to fulfill their vision of a self-sufficient and independent future. To help the Oglala Lakota tribe of Native Americans achieve happier, healthier lives within the context of their remarkable and unique history and culture.

