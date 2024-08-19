FAA Allows New York Power Authority To Launch Fully Remote Drone Operations Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) FAA allows New York Power Authority to launch fully remote drone operations

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) says it has received a waiver from the Administration (FAA) granting NYPA license to conduct fully remote unmanned aircraft operations beyond the visual line of sight of observers in any unrestricted airspace, or Class G, without prior approval.

The approved waiver expands the Power Authority's ability to use drones to monitor and inspect its transmission, generation and canal assets throughout the state and further advances the goals of the Power Authority's Vision2030 strategic plan.

Justin E. Driscoll, NYPA president and CEO, says:“NYPA has made significant investments in its robotics program, understanding that drones can safely and expeditiously inspect our critical infrastructure responsible for delivering power throughout New York State.

“The FAA-approved waiver is reflective of those investments, further expanding our ability to monitor assets and positioning NYPA as an industry-leader in drone technology.”

The waiver allows operators to conduct fully remote missions without the requirement for the pilot or an observer to see the unmanned aircraft, and without the use of airspace monitoring systems, such as radar.

The ability to view assets remotely will improve safety for workers and allow for the expeditious inspection of NYPA assets. The Power Authority's expanded ability to operate drones will primarily be used to inspect transmission assets and canal waterways.

Drones significantly reduce the time required to inspect a transmission line, particularly after inclement weather or flooding.

The waiver was obtained with the help of Skydio, a US drone and software manufacturer providing equipment and advisory services. The waiver authorizes operations through 2028 and is specific to Skydio drones.

Peter Kalaitzidis, NYPA robotics program manager, says:“The 107.31 FAA waiver will support NYPA's efforts to improve safety during infrastructure management and inspection.

“Through investments in advanced robotics and drone technology, NYPA is improving the efficiency of site inspection and security at generating facilities, transmission corridors and across canal waterways.”

Daniel Jenkins, Skydio regulatory program manager, says:“Remote operation of drones has become invaluable for more efficient inspection and monitoring of power generation infrastructure, including generating facilities, substations, and canals.

“This approval is for Skydio Dock and X2 which enables NYPA to maintain statewide critical infrastructure from anywhere.”

Last year, NYPA announced that it had received a waiver from the FAA to conduct fully remote drone operations at its Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Power Project in Schoharie County.

The newly approved FAA waiver expands that authority to encompass all unrestricted airspace associated with NYPA and New York State Canal Corporation infrastructure.

Through NYPA's extensive in-house drone program, it is researching and testing new applications to implement drone use in day-to-day utility operations while maintaining the highest standards of aviation professionalism and safety.

Drones are operated at various NYPA sites throughout the state to monitor asset health, including the inspection of transmission lines, vegetation management and monitoring of overgrown trees, and spillway erosion mapping.

More than 115 NYPA employees are now trained as drone pilots, up from 40 last year. To improve the safety and efficiency of its utility operations, NYPA is investing more than $37 million in its drone program through 2028.