Resecurity Partners With Rashtriya Raksha University To Support Academia Excellence In Cybersecurity And Forensic Investigations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity (USA) , a global leader in cybersecurity and risk management solutions protecting major Fortune 500 companies and agencies worldwide, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the School of Behavioural Sciences and Forensic Investigations (SBSFI) of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) . The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in a ceremony attended by Dr. Manesh A. Tripathi, Director of SBSFI, and representatives from Resecurity. This collaboration aims to support academia excellence and educational initiatives related to cybersecurity, digital crime and forensic investigation capabilities in India.

is a central university recognized as an Institution of National Importance by the Parliament of India (Act No. 31 of 2020). Located in Dehgam, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, RRU is dedicated to advancing national security and police training through cutting-edge academic, research, and training initiatives. The university has a distinguished history of contributing to national security efforts, including partnerships with the Ahmedabad City Police and UNICEF for child protection, and providing scientific investigative consultancy for high-level investigations to agencies like the CBI, CID, Maharashtra Police, and Gujarat Police.

Dr. Manesh A. Tripathi, Director of SBSFI, commented on the partnership:

"We are delighted to collaborate with Resecurity, a leader in the cybersecurity domain. This partnership aligns with our mission to create a secure digital environment and enhance forensic investigation capabilities. Together, we will develop comprehensive training programs and research initiatives that will significantly contribute to India's national security efforts."

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, emphasized the importance of this partnership:

"We are honored to partner with Rashtriya Raksha University and its esteemed School of Behavioural Sciences and Forensic Investigations. This MoU signifies a significant step towards enhancing India's cybersecurity and forensic investigation landscape. By leveraging our expertise and RRU's robust academic and research infrastructure, we aim to foster an environment that is resilient against emerging cyber threats and capable of conducting sophisticated forensic investigations."

Key Aspects of the Partnership:



Advanced Training and Research:

The partnership will focus on developing advanced training programs and research initiatives in cybersecurity and forensic investigations. These programs will cater to students, law enforcement agencies, and professionals, enhancing their skills and knowledge in tackling cyber threats and conducting forensic analysis.



Collaborative Projects: Resecurity and SBSFI will collaborate on projects aimed at addressing emerging challenges in national security. These projects will include the development of innovative solutions and best practices for cyber defense and forensic investigations.



Workshops and Seminars: The partnership will organize workshops, seminars, and conferences to promote knowledge sharing and capacity building among stakeholders. These events will feature experts from both organizations and cover a wide range of topics related to cybersecurity and forensic sciences.

Consultancy and Support: Resecurity will provide training and advisory offering expertise in digital crime investigations, fraud prevention and risk management, threat intelligence and forensics.

This landmark agreement underscores Resecurity's unwavering commitment to fortifying India's cybersecurity landscape and fostering collaboration between the private sector and academia to support the next generation of specialists and facilitate knowledge transfer. Earlier this year, Resecurity secured a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat and the Cyber Security Association of India (CSAI) .

About Resecurity:



Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California, by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit .

About Rashtriya Raksha University:



Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) is an Indian central university and an Institution of National Importance, specializing in national security and police training. Established by the Parliament of India in 2020, RRU aims to become a premier academic-research-training ecosystem for national security and police, offering cutting-edge programs and initiatives to strengthen India's internal and external security. To learn more about RRU, visit .

